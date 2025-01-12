Jon Gruden Predicts Bo Nix, Denver Broncos Upset Over Buffalo Bills: NFL Wild Card
Nobody expected the Denver Broncos to make it to the playoffs this season. Denver coach Sean Payton was heading into his second season at the helm. After a seesaw season with veteran quarterback Russell Wilson, the organization decided to move on. They then drafted former Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix in the first round as the replacement, a move heavily scrutinized by pundits and league personnel alike. The outside noise never mattered. They found a way, led by a fantastic defense, to make it to January and have an opportunity to chase a Super Bowl.
The reward? A date with the Buffalo Bills and a potential NFL MVP Josh Allen. The Broncos are 7.5-point underdogs in the wildcard matchup and some analysts feel like that’s a generous line from the Broncos. Most people have already penciled in the Bills vs. Ravens matchup got next week. There’s one man that’s sung a different tune, though. NFL legend and former Super Bowl champion cornerback coach Jon Gruden had a sneaky suspicion the game would be interesting.
“My wild take is, you know how I am, my mind is not normal. I see the Broncos. I can feel the Broncos heating up, man. I feel real uneasy about Buffalo at home against Denver. I think Denver can go in there and shock the world,” said Gruden in a clip posted by Barstool Sports.
He didn’t explicitly state faith in rookie quarterback Bo Nix, but it’s certainly implied. No one thinks a team is going on the road to beat a perennial playoff team, with an MVP contender, and not get a noteworthy performance from the quarterback. The Broncos' wins have been a collective effort all season, but Nix’s growth has been apparent and even the greats are taking notice.
Nix started the game with a 43-yard touchdown connection with Oregon Ducks teammate Troy Franklin. Maybe Gruden was onto something after all.
