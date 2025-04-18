Lee Corso's Best College GameDay Moments: Oregon Ducks
One of the most memorable broadcasters in college football, coach Lee Corso is stepping down from his role on ESPN's College GameDay after 38 years.
With his final broadcast being the programs' first airing of the 2025 season in August, Corso, who is 89 years old, leaves an indelible mark in the minds of college football fans; especially the Oregon Ducks fanbase. Many times, Corso's affinity for mascot culture has left his co-stars to refer to The Oregon Duck as the coach's "best friend."
At the end of every broadcast, Corso is famously known to wear the headgear of a teams' mascot to signify his pick to win the game. Out of the 11 visits the College GameDay crew made to Eugene, Oregon, Corso has worn The Duck head all 11 times. Eight of those 11 picks turned out to be correct.
In his latest (potentially final) Oregon game pick for Corso, the legendary coach chose Brutus Buckeyes' head for the Ohio State Buckeyes to win the Rose Bowl, and he ended up picking correctly. Corso has gone 14-7 when picking games the Ducks were playing in.
Let's take a look at some of the iconic moments involving Corso and the Oregon Ducks.