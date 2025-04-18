Ducks Digest

Lee Corso's Best College GameDay Moments: Oregon Ducks

As the legendary coach plans to step away from his commentary job on ESPN's College GameDay program after 38 years, take a look back at Lee Corso's history with the Oregon Ducks and some of the best moments.

Ally Osborne

ESPN s Lee Corso holds a duck at the University of Oregon as ESPN s College GameDay comes to Eugene ahead of the Ducks top-10 matchup against the UCLA Bruins Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. News College Gameday
One of the most memorable broadcasters in college football, coach Lee Corso is stepping down from his role on ESPN's College GameDay after 38 years.

With his final broadcast being the programs' first airing of the 2025 season in August, Corso, who is 89 years old, leaves an indelible mark in the minds of college football fans; especially the Oregon Ducks fanbase. Many times, Corso's affinity for mascot culture has left his co-stars to refer to The Oregon Duck as the coach's "best friend."

At the end of every broadcast, Corso is famously known to wear the headgear of a teams' mascot to signify his pick to win the game. Out of the 11 visits the College GameDay crew made to Eugene, Oregon, Corso has worn The Duck head all 11 times. Eight of those 11 picks turned out to be correct.

Game Day's Lee Corso, right, and the Oregon Duck hug as fans cheer at the climatic end of the show taped in the parking lot b
Game Day's Lee Corso, right, and the Oregon Duck hug as fans cheer at the climatic end of the show taped in the parking lot before the Oregon vs. Stanford game at Autzen Stadium in 2010. / Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In his latest (potentially final) Oregon game pick for Corso, the legendary coach chose Brutus Buckeyes' head for the Ohio State Buckeyes to win the Rose Bowl, and he ended up picking correctly. Corso has gone 14-7 when picking games the Ducks were playing in.

Let's take a look at some of the iconic moments involving Corso and the Oregon Ducks.

