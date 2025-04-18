Ducks Digest

Lee Corso's Best College GameDay Moments: Oregon Ducks

As the legendary coach plans to step away from his commentary job on ESPN's College GameDay program after 38 years, take a look back at Lee Corso's history with the Oregon Ducks and some of the best moments.

Ally Osborne

ESPN s Lee Corso holds a duck at the University of Oregon as ESPN s College GameDay comes to Eugene ahead of the Ducks top-10 matchup against the UCLA Bruins Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. News College Gameday
ESPN s Lee Corso holds a duck at the University of Oregon as ESPN s College GameDay comes to Eugene ahead of the Ducks top-10 matchup against the UCLA Bruins Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. News College Gameday / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK
"We've had some great times, haven't we?"

That's how coach Corso started his conversation with The Duck, as the mascot, Corso, Oregon Basketball legend and guest picker Sabrina Ionescu, along with the rest of the College Gameday crew picked their projected winners for Oregon's 2022 game in Eugene vs the No. 9 ranked UCLA Bruins.

"It's hard to think of anything else except I love you," Corso said to The Duck as the feathered friend put his hand on his heart.

Corso ended up choosing the Ducks to win the match, as a live duck was ushered onto the set to accompany the coach and his favorite mascot. The Ducks ended up winning against the Bruins 45-30.

"Come here with that Duck Head!"

In 2010, the College GameDay crew headed to Los Angeles for No. 2 Oregon at the unranked USC Trojans. With comedian Will Ferrell as the guest picker, Corso sat at the desk during picks with a mascot-sized version of his own head.

When it was his turn to make the pick for the Trojans vs the Ducks, Corso handed his own mascot head to Ferrell in return for his familiar Oregon buddy's visage. They then went on to fake-fight the comedian as a tag team.

Oregon won against the Trojans 53-32.

Ally Osborne
ALLY OSBORNE

A born and raised Oregonian, Ally was raised going up and down the steps of Autzen Stadium. Ally graduated from the University of Oregon's School of Journalism and Communications in 2021. She currently works at KOIN 6 and Portland's CW in Portland, Oregon where she hosts the lifestyle program "Everyday Northwest" and reports for the KOIN Sports team. She's also a graphic designer in her free time, with several of her works created for Oregon athletes.

