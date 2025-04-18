Lee Corso's Best College GameDay Moments: Oregon Ducks
"We've had some great times, haven't we?"
That's how coach Corso started his conversation with The Duck, as the mascot, Corso, Oregon Basketball legend and guest picker Sabrina Ionescu, along with the rest of the College Gameday crew picked their projected winners for Oregon's 2022 game in Eugene vs the No. 9 ranked UCLA Bruins.
"It's hard to think of anything else except I love you," Corso said to The Duck as the feathered friend put his hand on his heart.
Corso ended up choosing the Ducks to win the match, as a live duck was ushered onto the set to accompany the coach and his favorite mascot. The Ducks ended up winning against the Bruins 45-30.
"Come here with that Duck Head!"
In 2010, the College GameDay crew headed to Los Angeles for No. 2 Oregon at the unranked USC Trojans. With comedian Will Ferrell as the guest picker, Corso sat at the desk during picks with a mascot-sized version of his own head.
When it was his turn to make the pick for the Trojans vs the Ducks, Corso handed his own mascot head to Ferrell in return for his familiar Oregon buddy's visage. They then went on to fake-fight the comedian as a tag team.
Oregon won against the Trojans 53-32.