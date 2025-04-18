Lee Corso's Best College GameDay Moments: Oregon Ducks
As the legendary coach plans to step away from his commentary job on ESPN's College GameDay program after 38 years, take a look back at Lee Corso's history with the Oregon Ducks and some of the best moments.
"Is that the real Duck or is that Corso?"
Their first stop ever in Corvallis, Oregon, in 2010 for the No. 1 ranked Ducks vs the unranked Oregon State Beavers for the rivalry game, Corso left the College GameDay desk early, with his co-analysts remarking the coach was "always up to something."
The coach later appeared on another College GameDay set with The Ducks' head and webbed feet on top of his suit. The Duck swapped out his head for Corso's mascot head, as the two made squawking noises and waved to the crowd.
Oregon beat the Beavers 37-20.
The two ended up swapping heads once again for an ESPN commercial.
