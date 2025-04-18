Ducks Digest

Lee Corso's Best College GameDay Moments: Oregon Ducks

As the legendary coach plans to step away from his commentary job on ESPN's College GameDay program after 38 years, take a look back at Lee Corso's history with the Oregon Ducks and some of the best moments.

Ally Osborne

ESPN s Lee Corso holds a duck at the University of Oregon as ESPN s College GameDay comes to Eugene ahead of the Ducks top-10 matchup against the UCLA Bruins Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. News College Gameday
ESPN s Lee Corso holds a duck at the University of Oregon as ESPN s College GameDay comes to Eugene ahead of the Ducks top-10 matchup against the UCLA Bruins Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. News College Gameday / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:
Prev
3 of 5
Next

"Is that the real Duck or is that Corso?"

Their first stop ever in Corvallis, Oregon, in 2010 for the No. 1 ranked Ducks vs the unranked Oregon State Beavers for the rivalry game, Corso left the College GameDay desk early, with his co-analysts remarking the coach was "always up to something."

The coach later appeared on another College GameDay set with The Ducks' head and webbed feet on top of his suit. The Duck swapped out his head for Corso's mascot head, as the two made squawking noises and waved to the crowd.

Oregon beat the Beavers 37-20.

The two ended up swapping heads once again for an ESPN commercial.

Published
Ally Osborne
ALLY OSBORNE

A born and raised Oregonian, Ally was raised going up and down the steps of Autzen Stadium. Ally graduated from the University of Oregon's School of Journalism and Communications in 2021. She currently works at KOIN 6 and Portland's CW in Portland, Oregon where she hosts the lifestyle program "Everyday Northwest" and reports for the KOIN Sports team. She's also a graphic designer in her free time, with several of her works created for Oregon athletes.

Home/Football