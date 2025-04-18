Lee Corso's Best College GameDay Moments: Oregon Ducks
As the legendary coach plans to step away from his commentary job on ESPN's College GameDay program after 38 years, take a look back at Lee Corso's history with the Oregon Ducks and some of the best moments.
"This is one of my favorite places to come!"
"We came too far for you not to pick this guy," Herbstreit said as Corso, crew, and guest picker, Animal House actor Tim Matheson, decided on No. 7 Stanford Cardinals against the unranked Oregon Ducks in 2018. After much debate, Kirk Herbstreit lowered the head onto Corso.
Out came The Duck and a live duck to seal the deal as Corso waved to the crowd and "food fight" was shouted with creams pies thrown into the audience.
The Ducks ended up losing to the Cardinals 31-38 in overtime.
