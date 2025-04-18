Ducks Digest

Lee Corso's Best College GameDay Moments: Oregon Ducks

As the legendary coach plans to step away from his commentary job on ESPN's College GameDay program after 38 years, take a look back at Lee Corso's history with the Oregon Ducks and some of the best moments.

Ally Osborne

ESPN s Lee Corso holds a duck at the University of Oregon as ESPN s College GameDay comes to Eugene ahead of the Ducks top-10 matchup against the UCLA Bruins Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. News College Gameday / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK
"What are you doing here?"

Another all-time classic, Corso chose the Oregon Ducks to win over the Michigan State Spartans in Michigan in 2015. With NBA star Draymond Green as the guest picker, Corso acted confused as The Duck waddled up to him with a Duck mascot head.

The camera then cut to Corso's head-gear handler, a Michigan State fan, tied up with electric green tape, his mouth tape inscribed with the words "Not so fast."

Oregon went on to win against the Spartans, 31-28.

Published
A born and raised Oregonian, Ally was raised going up and down the steps of Autzen Stadium. Ally graduated from the University of Oregon's School of Journalism and Communications in 2021. She currently works at KOIN 6 and Portland's CW in Portland, Oregon where she hosts the lifestyle program "Everyday Northwest" and reports for the KOIN Sports team. She's also a graphic designer in her free time, with several of her works created for Oregon athletes.

