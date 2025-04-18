Lee Corso's Best College GameDay Moments: Oregon Ducks
As the legendary coach plans to step away from his commentary job on ESPN's College GameDay program after 38 years, take a look back at Lee Corso's history with the Oregon Ducks and some of the best moments.
"What are you doing here?"
Another all-time classic, Corso chose the Oregon Ducks to win over the Michigan State Spartans in Michigan in 2015. With NBA star Draymond Green as the guest picker, Corso acted confused as The Duck waddled up to him with a Duck mascot head.
The camera then cut to Corso's head-gear handler, a Michigan State fan, tied up with electric green tape, his mouth tape inscribed with the words "Not so fast."
Oregon went on to win against the Spartans, 31-28.
