Oregon Ducks Crush Purdue Boilermakers, 35-0: First Shutout in Decades
The No. 2 Oregon Ducks are playing the Purdue Boilermakers in the first game after an emotional win over the Ohio State Buckeyes in Autzen Stadium. The Ducks are on the road for Friday night's game against Purdue, a team with a history of massive upsets.
The Oregon Ducks took care of business, winning 35-0 after a strong showing from the defense. Quarterback Dillon Gabriel led the way, and running back Jordan James scored two touchdowns for the offense.
Oregon’s last shutout win was in 2012 against Arizona, and the last shutout on the road for the Ducks was in 1992 against Oregon State. The Ducks move to 7-0 and can enjoy the trip back to Eugene.
Fourth Quarter
0:00 - FINAL: Oregon wins 35-0.
0:21 - Oregon's Kam Alexander INTERCEPTS Purdue. The Ducks will run out the clock and win the game.
2:00 - Two minute TIMEOUT. Third down for Purdue's offense after the break.
2:51 - Oregon punts after a personal foul PENALTY on offensive lineman Kawika Rogers.
4:54 - The backups are in for the Ducks. Quarterback Austin Novosad replaces Dillon Gabriel.
4:59 - Purdue takes its first TIMEOUT before a fourth down in Oregon territory. The play falls incomplete. Oregon ball.
8:13 - TOUCHDOWN Oregon running back Jay Harris, the first of his collegiate career. The Ducks lead 35-0.
12:16 - Official TIMEOUT for an injured Boilermaker defender. Second down with 7 yards to go for Gabriel and the offense.
13:00 - Oregon forces another punt. Purdue committed a penalty on the fair catch. Oregon takes over near midfield.
13:47 - TOUCHDOWN: Oregon Ducks running back Noah Whittington makes a highlight catch in the corner of the end zone. The call was reviewed and confirmed. Ducks lead 28-0.
Third Quarter
0:00 - The offense quickly moved into Purdue territory. On the final play of the quarter, the Boilermakers defense jumped offside on third down, giving Gabriel and the offense a free play. The pass to Johnson was incomplete, and the Ducks will have a first down to start the fourth quarter.
2:30 - TURNOVER ON DOWNS: Browne's pass falls incomplete, defended by Jabbar Muhammad.
2:36 - The Oregon Ducks defense forced a fumble on third down, but the ball went out of bounds before defensive lineman Derrick Harmon could recover. Oregon calls TIMEOUT before fourth-down with 10 yards to go for Purdue.
6:34 - Oregon's offense stalled after an Illegal Formation PENALTY. Kicker Andrew Boyle's 51-yard field goal attempt is NO GOOD. Purdue takes over, down 21-0.
9:43 - On fourth down with 11 yards to go, Oregon defensive back Jabbar Muhammad made the stop. Ducks' ball on their own 42-yard line.
11:38 - Purdue crossed midfield before a FALSE START penalty on first down.
15:00 - The Boilermakers offense takes over after the touchback.
Second Quarter
0:00 - Gabriel is sacked, and the Ducks let the clock run out to halftime with a 21-0 lead.
0:26 - Oregon safety Kobe Savage recovers a FUMBLE after an eight-yard completion by Purdue.
0:53 - Dillon Gabriel throws an INTERCEPTION after overthrowing wide receiver Tez Johnson. Purdue's ball at their own 25-yard line.
1:01 - Intentional Grounding on Gabriel after a miscommunication between the quarterback and Stewart. The Ducks have a second down on the 49-yard line.
1:52 - TIMEOUT Oregon after forcing another punt. Gabriel and the offense will have one more possession before halftime, up 21-0. The Ducks have one timeout remaining.
2:00 - Two-minute TIMEOUT: Purdue's offense faces a third-and-12 in their own territory after the break.
3:36 - Gabriel's pass on third down falls incomplete near midfield. The Ducks are forced to put from their own 38-yard line. Purdue will take over on their own 17.
6:57 - Purdue's field goal attempt is NO GOOD. Ducks' lead remains 21-0. Oregon will take over at the 18-yard line.
7:01 - Purdue's offense drove to the red zone before the Ducks defense forced a fourth down. Purdue completed its first passes of the game.
10:54 - TIMEOUT Purdue before second down and 11 yards.
11:42 - Tez Johnson was ruled short of the goal line, but after further review, the call is overturned for a Ducks TOUCHDOWN. Oregon leads 21-0. The extra point is made by kicker Andrew Boyle.
12:28 - Gabriel finds tight end Kenyon Sadiq down the middle for a 39-yard reception, setting up a first down for the Ducks in the red zone.
14:53 - The Oregon defense forces an incompletion on third and 10. Purdue PUNTS to Tez Johnson for the second time, pinning the Ducks within the one-yard line.
First Quarter
0:00 - The Ducks defense stops Purdue in the backfield on a quarterback run. Purdue has run 11 plays, all rushes. Oregon leads 14-0.
3:34 - FALSE START on Purdue's offense. First and 15 yards for the Boilermakers.
3:34 - Jordan James finds the end zone on his second try for his second TOUCHDOWN of the night. Ducks lead 14-0.
3:40 - Jordan James is stopped short of the goal line. Oregon burns its first TIMEOUT on the review, and a second TIMEOUT before the fourth-down play.
5:01 - Gabriel finds James on a six-yard pass near the front corner of the end zone. The play was ruled short of the goal line, and was confirmed after a replay review. Third and goal from the one.
6:42 - Oregon's offense is driving. They will have a first down at Purdue's 34-yard line after an INJURY timeout for a Purdue defensive lineman.
8:32 - Purdue PUNTS for 41 yards. Oregon will take over at their own 20-yard line, up 7-0.
9:14 - Purdue's quarterback Ryan Browne is sacked by Oregon's Matayo Uiagalelei on third-down-and-one.
11:46 - The Boilermakers offense takes over after a touchback.
11:46 - TOUCHDOWN Oregon running back Jordan James from the eight yard line. Ducks lead 7-0 after kicker Atticus Sappington makes the extra point.
13:10 - Gabriel finds Stewart down the sideline for a 49-yard completion. First and goal for the Ducks.
15:00 - Purdue kicked off. Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel and the offense start at the 25 yard-line. The Ducks' starting wide receivers are Tez Johnson, Evan Stewart, and Justius Lowe.
Pregame
Confirmed by reporter James Crepea, wide receiver Traeshon Holden made the trip to West Lafayette with the team. Oregon coach Dan Lanning said that Holden would be disciplined internally. Whether or not Holden will play the full game against Purdue remains to be seen.
The Boilermakers have earned the nickname "Spoilermakers" because of their tendency to ruin the seasons of highly-ranked opponents who overlook or simply get beaten by Purdue. The "Spoilermakers" have 17 wins against AP top-five teams while unranked, the most of all time.
Before the game, the Ducks announced that tight end Terrance Ferguson will not be available for the game. Oregon was without defensive end Jordan Burch against Ohio State, and he is also listed as 'Out.'
Lanning is one of the younger coaches across college football, but his teams have been not yet suffered a let down when favorited against an unranked opponent. In the week leading up to the game, Lanning previewed his opponent, the Boile.
"I know Coach Walters is a phenomenal coach and does a really good job, but what they've been able to do and how they were able to utilize Ryan Browne in the run game created a lot of different issues," said Lanning. "You're trying to evaluate, okay, who you're going to see, what's going to carry over from the previous offense, what's different and new now. So that's part of our job to kind of figure that out, but they certainly present some new challenges and will make it tough for us on Friday."
As the No. 2 team in the AP Top 25 Poll, the Ducks are 30-point favorites on the road against Purdue. The over/under is set at 61 total points.
The Oregon Ducks are wearing all white uniforms with yellow helmets as the road team against Purdue. On their feet, Oregon is debuting custom Nike Dunk cleats. The Ducks have worn the white jerseys before, but not in a combination with the white pants.
