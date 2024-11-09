LIVE Score Updates Oregon Ducks, Maryland Terrapins: Traeshon Holden Suffers Injury
EUGENE - For those that have been tuned into college football the past few weeks, it may feel like the No.1 Oregon Ducks are nearly unstoppable. From a high flying offense led by Heisman Trophy candidate quarterback Dillon Gabriel, to an impressive hard-hitting defense, the Ducks are on fire. Welcoming the Maryland Terrapins today at Autzen Stadium, the Ducks are hoping to continue their high level of dominance going in to their final three game stretch.
Follow along below for more updates. Newest updates are at the top of the article.
Q1 03:47: After 10-yard run, Traeshon Holden is down with an injury. He's helped off the field and is walking the sidelines.
Q1: Dave Iuli in for Marcus Harper II at right guard. Get's false start penalty.
Q1 05:40: Jordan James rushes for 0-yards and a facemask penalty is called on Maryland, giving the Ducks 15-yards and a first down.
Q1 08:05: Maryland O-lineman Issac Bunyun limps off the field.
Q1 09:23: After two incomplete throws from Dillon Gabriel, Oregon punts to Maryland.
Q1 10:17: An overshot Maryland kick to Noah Whittington puts the Ducks on their own 25-yard line.
OREGON 0, MARYLAND 3
Q1 10:17 MARYLAND SCORES: Settling for a field goal, Maryland once again gets a false start penalty that puts them back 5-yards. The second kick is good for the Terrapins.
Q1 13:41: After an unsuccessful drive gaining 7 yards, Maryland punts on downs. The punt is redone due to a false start on Maryland. During the second punt, Oregon's Daylen Austin receives a personal foul for roughing the kicker, and Maryland gets the ball back for a first down.
FIRST QUARTER
Maryland wins the coin toss and will receive.
PREGAME
Oregon Ducks debut a "Gladiator" themed hype video re-capping their win against Michigan in the "Big House".
Evan Stewart is taking reps as the punt returner as pregame warmups die down.
Tez Johnson is in street clothes and a sling on his right arm. During pregame warmups, the star wide receiver gave a speech to the wide receiver corps. The senior got an upper body injury during the first quarter of Oregon's game against Michigan last week.
Wide receiver Gary Bryant Jr. is suited up and participating in pregame warmups. Bryant Jr. was teased to be able to get back into play by Dan Lanning earlier this week, but has been sidelined from in-game play since August due to a leg injury.
INJURY REPORT
Oregon
OUT
6 Jahlil Florence
14 Khamari Terrell
15 Tez Johnson
17 Kyler Kasper
55 Marcus Harper
77 Matthew Bedford
93 My’Keil Gardner
QUESTIONABLE
2 Gary Bryant Jr.
Maryland
OUT
21 Sean Williams
77 Kevin Kalonji
81 Jahmari Powell-Wonson
90 Lavon Johnson
99 Dimitry Nicolas (season)
QUESTIONABLE
6 Brandon Jacob
55 Andre Roye Jr.
Nine NFL scouts are in attendance for this match up. Organizations represented at the game today include the Carolina Panthers, Green Bay Packers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers, Miami Dolphins, New Orleans Saints, Tennesee Titans, and the Washington Commanders.
Current Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman and former Oregon Ducks center Jackson Powers-Johnson posted to social media that he will be back in Eugene for the game. The winner of the 2023 Rimington Trophy, awarded to the top center of college football, missed the start of his NFL rookie season dealing with injuries and an illness.
The Raiders have a bye week, so Powers-Johnson used the free time to make the trip to Autzen Stadium.
Oregon is entering this contest after last week's historic 38-17 win against the Michigan Wolverines at the "Big House," which landed the Ducks at the stop spot of the College Football Playoff Committee's initial rankings for the season. Gabriel went 22-34 in passing for 294 yards and one touchdown with an additional rushing touchdown to boot. Jordan James continues to take the ground game for the Ducks, picking up 117 yards and one touchdown off 23 attempts (and don't count out Noah Whittington). Oregon's offensive line continues to excel in keeping the pocket clean with zero sacks and 4.8 average yards per rushing attempt allowed.
Defensively against the Wolverines, defensive lineman Derrick Harmon set the tone with a tackle for loss on Michigan's first offensive drive of the game. Kobe Savage and Bryce Boettcher led the Ducks in tackles with seven a piece. Seven ducks all got tastes of a tackle for loss while playing the Wolverines.
Oregon's biggest obstacle to overcome this game is their third quarter slump. At the "Big House", Oregon was only able to punch in a field goal during the third quarter. Oregon’s offense averaged 3.7 yards per play during the third quarter, whereas they put up 6.4 yards per play in the first and fourth quarter, and 9.2 yards per play in their stellar second quarter performance. For the seven passing plays the Ducks ran in the third quarter, they only gained 12 yards. This trend has plagued the Ducks for a majority of the year, and it will be interesting to see if they can put a "complete game" on the field.
"Yeah, there's a trend, right?” Lanning said during his Michigan postgame press conference. “There's something we're certainly aware of and attacking. You know, again, they came out and got a three-out there, I think, on the very first drive in the third quarter. So, it's something we want to look at and improve."
Maryland enters Autzen Stadium 4-4 on their season. Coming off a 48-23 road loss against Minnesota, quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. put up a less than perfect performance with no touchdowns, two picks, and a little over 54% accuracy in his targets. The Terrapins rely heavily on passing, so Oregon's secondary will be crucial. Though excelling in their rushing defense, the Terrapins are No. 126 out of 133 teams for their passing coverage. Basically, the Ducks need to lean on Gabriel to continue peppering in his signature short passes with deep balls Maryland simply can't defend against.
