LIVE Score Updates Oregon Ducks, Purdue Boilermakers: Traeshon Holden Travels
The No. 2 Oregon Ducks are playing the Purdue Boilermakers in the first game after an emotional win over the Ohio State Buckeyes in Autzen Stadium. The Ducks are on the road for Friday night's game against Purdue, a team with a history of massive upsets.
Will the Ducks show any hangover from the win over Ohio State? Oregon has already played one game on a short week this season, defeating Michigan State at home 31-10.
Pregame
Confirmed by reporter James Crepea, wide receiver Traeshon Holden made the trip to West Lafayette with the team. Oregon coach Dan Lanning said that Holden would be disciplined internally. Whether or not Holden will play the full game against Purdue remains to be seen.
The Boilermakers have earned the nickname "Spoilermakers" because of their tendency to ruin the seasons of highly-ranked opponents who overlook or simply get beaten by Purdue. The "Spoilermakers" have 17 wins against AP top-five teams while unranked, the most of all time.
Before the game, the Ducks announced that tight end Terrance Ferguson will not be available for the game. Oregon was without defensive end Jordan Burch against Ohio State, and he is also listed as 'Out.'
Lanning is one of the younger coaches across college football, but his teams have been not yet suffered a let down when favorited against an unranked opponent. In the week leading up to the game, Lanning previewed his opponent, the Boile.
"I know Coach Walters is a phenomenal coach and does a really good job, but what they've been able to do and how they were able to utilize Ryan Browne in the run game created a lot of different issues," said Lanning. "You're trying to evaluate, okay, who you're going to see, what's going to carry over from the previous offense, what's different and new now. So that's part of our job to kind of figure that out, but they certainly present some new challenges and will make it tough for us on Friday."
As the No. 2 team in the AP Top 25 Poll, the Ducks are 30-point favorites on the road against Purdue. The over/under is set at 61 total points.
The Oregon Ducks will kick off against Purdue at 5 p.m PT on Friday night. This article will be updated live throughout the game.
Before the game, Oregon's social media released a video featuring highlights from the Ducks' previous road win against Purdue in 2008.
The Oregon Ducks are wearing all white uniforms with yellow helmets as the road team against Purdue. On their feet, Oregon is debuting custom Nike Dunk cleats. The Ducks have worn the white jerseys before, but not in a combination with the white pants.
MORE: Oregon Ducks 'Great Chance' To Land 5-Star Recruit Jahkeem Stewart Over LSU, USC, Ohio State?
MORE: Oregon Ducks vs. Purdue Injury Update: Jordan Burch, Matthew Bedford, Gary Bryant Jr.
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning: Internal Discipline For Traeshon Holden's Ejection?
MORE: Purdue Boilermakers Reveal Starting Quarterback vs. Oregon Ducks
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Emotional Video of Nike Founder Phil Knight After Ohio State Win
MORE: Kirk Herbstreit Ranks Oregon Ducks Coach Dan Lanning After Beating Ohio State
MORE: Oregon Ducks Recruiting Chance To Flip Five-Star Kansas State Commit Linkon Cure?