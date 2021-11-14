LIVE UPDATES: No. 3 Oregon vs. Washington State

Skip to main content
    • November 14, 2021
    Publish date:

    LIVE UPDATES: No. 3 Oregon Ducks vs. Washington State Cougars

    Follow along as the Ducks take on the Cougars in a battle for first place in the Pac-12 North.
    Author:

    When: Saturday November 13, 2021 Approx. 7:35 p.m.

    Where: Autzen Stadium (Eugene, Oregon)

    TV: ESPN

    Stream: Fubo TV

    Broadcast crew: Dave Flemming (Play-by-play), Rod Gilmore (Analyst), Stormy Buonantony (Sideline)

    Radio: Oregon Sports Network from Learfield IMG College, local radio: KUJZ-FM 95.3 (Eugene), KFXX-AM 1080 (Portland), Sirius: 133 | XM: 197

    Live updates: Follow Max Torres and Ally Osborne on Twitter

    Game notes: Oregon vs. Washington State

    -----

    GAMEDAY CENTRAL: No. 3 Oregon Ducks vs. Washington State Cougars

