LIVE UPDATES: No. 3 Oregon vs. Washington State

LIVE UPDATES: No. 3 Oregon Ducks vs. Washington State Cougars
When: Saturday November 13, 2021 Approx. 7:35 p.m.
Where: Autzen Stadium (Eugene, Oregon)
TV: ESPN
Stream: Fubo TV
Broadcast crew: Dave Flemming (Play-by-play), Rod Gilmore (Analyst), Stormy Buonantony (Sideline)
Radio: Oregon Sports Network from Learfield IMG College, local radio: KUJZ-FM 95.3 (Eugene), KFXX-AM 1080 (Portland), Sirius: 133 | XM: 197
Live updates: Follow Max Torres and Ally Osborne on Twitter
Up-to-date coverage of the Ducks' home matchup against the Cougars
-----
