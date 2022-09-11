The Oregon Ducks face the Eastern Washington Eagles on Saturday afternoon in Eugene and are looking for their first win of the Dan Lanning era.

When: Saturday Sept. 10, 2022 5:30 p.m. PT

Where: Autzen Stadium (Eugene, OR)

TV: Pac-12 Network

Broadcast crew: Ted Robinson (play-by-play), Yogi Roth (analyst)

Radio: Oregon Sports Network | Local: KUJZ-FM 95.3 (Eugene) | KFXX-AM 1080 (Portland) | Sirius: 133 | XM: 197

Radio crew: Jerry Allen (Play-by-play) | Mike Jorgensen (Analyst) } Joey McMurry (Sideline reporter) | Terry Jonz (Pre-game show)

Oregon wins the toss and defers to the second half. Eastern Washington will start with the ball.

8:31: Eagles go three and out managing only a few yards on their second drive. Oregon gets the ball back on their own 28 yard line. Oregon leads 7-0

9:27: Oregon gets a short field for their first drive and after some big plays get down into the redzone. On a 4th and 1 on the 16 Bo Nix converts the big fourth down on a QB sneak to get Oregon a new set of downs. Oregon capitalizes and finishes the drive to get their first touchdown of the season. Nix passes to Terrance Ferguson for the touchdown. PAT good Oregon leads 7-0

13:36: Eastern Washington starts things off with a holding penalty and can only muster together a couple of yards on their opening drive. Christian Gonzalez and Justin Flowe both force pass breakups on the opening drive. Ducks take over around midfield.

First quarter

