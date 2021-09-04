LIVE GAME THREAD: Oregon vs. Fresno State

Live Updates: Oregon vs. Fresno State
Oregon football is back for the first time in 245 days, and fans are back at Autzen Stadium as the Fresno State Bulldogs (1-0) come to town. The Bulldogs defeated UConn 45-0 in their season opener last weekend.
The No. 11 Ducks are looking to defend their two straight Pac-12 titles. Despite the oddities of the 2020 season, Oregon found itself in the Pac-12 Championship Game and a New Year's Six Bowl, falling to Iowa State in the Fiesta Bowl to finish the season 4-3.
Mario Cristobal enters his fourth year at the helm, with new Defensive Coordinator and former Fresno State Head Coach Tim DeRuyter leading his defense loaded with talent. Joe Moorhead returns for his second year as the Ducks' offensive coordinator, and his offense is led by first-year starter Anthony Brown and an impressive ensemble of skill-position players and experienced offensive line.
Here's how to tune in to Oregon vs. Fresno State.
Where: Autzen Stadium (Eugene, Oregon)
When: Saturday, September 4, Approx. 111:00 a.m. PST
TV: Pac-12 Network
Stream: Pac-12 Live, FuboTV
Listen: Oregon Sports Network from Learfield IMG College
Live Updates: Follow Max Torres and Dylan Mickanen on Twitter, Ducks Digest Live Updates Story for up-to-date game coverage
The 2021 Oregon football season begins with a major test against Fresno State.
The Ducks and Bulldogs met in 2012 when Tim DeRuyter was the Bulldogs' head coach.
Everything you need to know about the Ducks' matchup against the Bulldogs.
Gameday Central: Oregon vs. Fresno State
