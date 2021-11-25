LOOK: Oregon Announces Uniforms for Oregon State

Take a look at the uniforms the Ducks will be wearing this week.

Oregon has announced its uniform combinations for the Pac-12 North rivalry showdown with Oregon State.

The Ducks will wear an all green uniform featuring a green helmet with green to yellow wings, a green jersey with yellow numbers and lettering, as well as green pants and cleats.

This week's combination is modeled by running back Travis Dye, who has had some of his best college games against Oregon State and is the face of the Oregon offense.

Dye is closing in on 1,000 rushing yards and is the team leader in receptions.

The No. 11 Oregon Ducks (9-2, 6-2 Pac-12) will face the Oregon State Beavers )7-4, 5-3 Pac-12) on Saturday Nov. 27 at 12:30 p.m. on ESPN.

ROUNDTABLE: Final score predictions for No. 11 Oregon vs. Oregon State

