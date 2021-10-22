LOOK: Oregon Releases New Uniforms for UCLA

The Ducks unveiled a brand new and different look for Saturday's showdown against UCLA.

The Oregon Ducks released their uniform combination for Saturday's game, and it's unlike anything they have done in recent memory. The look is called the "Eggshell" uniform, modeled by wide receiver Jaylon Redd, with a white uniform speckled with black dots, silver wings on the shoulders, and finished off by a nightmare green number.

The helmet brings back the nightmare green shade that the Ducks have utilized for the past two seasons with green wings. Oregon has really taken the uniform game to another level this season.

These white uniforms and green helmets will be glowing in the Pasadena afternoon sun when the No. 10 Ducks take on UCLA at 12:30 p.m. PST on ABC.

