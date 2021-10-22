Oregon Releases Uniform Combination for UCLA
The Oregon Ducks released their uniform combination for Saturday's game, and it's unlike anything they have done in recent memory. The look is called the "Eggshell" uniform, modeled by wide receiver Jaylon Redd, with a white uniform speckled with black dots, silver wings on the shoulders, and finished off by a nightmare green number.
The helmet brings back the nightmare green shade that the Ducks have utilized for the past two seasons with green wings. Oregon has really taken the uniform game to another level this season.
These white uniforms and green helmets will be glowing in the Pasadena afternoon sun when the No. 10 Ducks take on UCLA at 12:30 p.m. PST on ABC.
More from Ducks Digest
LOOK: Oregon Releases New Uniforms for UCLA
Check out the new threads the Ducks will debut this week against the Bruins
Cristobal Praises Oregon's Commitment to Development With New Facility
The Ducks should continue attracting elite athletes from across the country
Swinson Details Recovery, Feels 'Fully Confident' in Knee
The Ducks got a major piece of their pass rush back last week
Cristobal Praises Oregon's Commitment to Development with New Facility
Join the Community
Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports
Listen to the latest episode of the Ducks Digest Podcast HERE