L.A. Chargers' Jim Harbaugh Compares Justin Herbert To Joe Montana Before NFL Playoffs
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert and coach Jim Harbaugh have developed a close and interesting relationship in Harbaugh's first season with the Chargers. Harbaugh gives Herbert a massive amount compliments, publicly claiming to be his biggest fan.
Most recently, Harbaugh compared Herbert to NFL legend Joe Montana and the iconic play known as 'The Catch' in the 1981 NFC Championship game when the San Francisco 49ers beat the Dallas Cowboys, 28-27.
In the Chargers' 34-20 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, Herbert completed some beautiful passes. Harbaugh says that one Herbert pass in particular had a a higher degree of difficulty than Montana's famed throw.
The play? An eye-catching two-point conversion from Herbert to receiver Ladd McConkey in the back of the end zone that gave L.A. a seven point lead.
"He put it on a dime, like, a six-inch window in stride to Ladd running across. It's artistry," Harbaugh said of Herbert.
Herbert finished with 346 passing yards with two touchdowns and also added 42 rushing yards on four carries, impressing with his legs.
"He's an incredible athlete," Harbaugh continued. "He can really run. Been saying that for a while. He's the kind of athlete that could play tight end in this league. He could play edge rusher in this league."
Together Harbaugh and the former Oregon Duck Herbert led the Chargers to an 11-6 record in 2024, claiming the No. 5 seed in the AFC playoffs.
Los Angeles has a date with the Houston Texans in the Wild Card Round of the NFL Playoffs. Kickoff from NRG Stadium is at 1:30 p.m. (PT) on Sunday. It will be Herbert's second start in the postseason.
"I think our whole purpose as this team is to win games," Herbert said. "We got to take it one game at a time. We've got a very good opponent that we're playing on Saturday. For us, we have to have our focus, dial in all week and have a great week of preparation," Herbert added. "We really do take it one week at a time and that would mean everything to us."
Can Herbert get his first NFL playoffs win on Sunday? The Texans pose a big threat but L.A. has great momentum offensively, posting an NFL-best 108 points scored in the past three games.
"Having the threat of being able to run the ball out of a certain set and throw the ball out of the same set, it's tough on defenses," Herbert continued. "Especially the guys that we have coming out of the backfield, the offensive line getting up after the D-Line, everyone goes into it."
Herbert finished the 2024 regular season with 3,870 passing yards with 23 touchdowns and just three interceptions. The Chargers' 11-win season was the franchise's best record in the regular season since 2018.
The former Duck quarterback Herbert has dealt with a slew on injuries this season, including a right ankle injury in Week 2 of the NFL season and a recent left ankle sprain. He did not miss any games for either injury.
