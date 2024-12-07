L.A. Chargers Quarterback Justin Herbert's Goes Viral Before Kansas City Chiefs Game
EUGENE- Former Oregon Ducks and current Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert made headlines this week for leaving a lasting impression on his barber. The star quarterback, who makes over $50 million a year, opted to get his hair cut at Sports Clips. Just a day later, the barber who cut his hair, Heidi Golightly, thanked the quarterback for his kindness and genuine conversation.
"Thank you, Justin Herbert, for blessing my morning and journey as a barber, and being able to bless you with a fresh cut for your next game," the hairdresser said. "You had me smiling and laughing, and it felt so genuine to talk with you for that time in the chair and putting hair on the floor."
The next game Golightly was referring to is Herbert's upcoming Sunday Night Football game against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs are 11-1 on the season, repeatedly finding ways to win games late.
The Los Angeles Chargers, under coach Jim Harbaugh's leadership, have significantly improved since their Week 5 bye. The Chargers have won six out of their last eight games, becoming a strong playoff contender and potentially having the chance to beat quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.
However, defeating one of the top teams in the NFL won’t come easy. The Chiefs are led by arguably the best quarterback in the NFL. Although Mahomes is having his “worst” season to date, the play caller is still putting up impressive numbers. Mahomes has thrown for 2,979 yards on the season while throwing 19 touchdown passes. The Chiefs' game on the ground has also been effective all season, with five of Mahomes' targets having two or more touchdowns on the season.
The Chiefs' effective run game will most certainly pose a challenge for the Chargers' defense, which is dealing with injuries. Linebackers Denzel Perryman and Junior Colson are questionable for Sunday night. Kansas City’s running backs will look to capitalize on those absences and rely on their consistent run game.
Despite the Chargers dealing with injuries in the linebacker room and the Chiefs' dominance, the Chargers have a good chance of beating the Chiefs on Sunday night. In Week 4, the Chargers fell to the Chiefs by just one score, 17-10. The Chargers managed to do so without some of their most vital players, including defensive back Derwin James Jr., edge Joey Bosa, and offensive tackles Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater. This time, these players should all be back and on the field.
During the Chargers and Chiefs' first matchup, not only were a handful of players out, but Herbert was playing through injury—something Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo believes will be the biggest difference between the two matchups.
“The biggest thing that will be different for us is that when we played them last time, Justin had a bum ankle and wasn’t running as much. I mean, he gutted it out in that game. He’s running pretty good now. That, in and of itself, will be different for us," said Spagnuolo.
Having Herbert healthy for this game will undoubtedly make a difference for Chargers offensive coordinator Greg Roman. So far this season, Herbert has thrown for 2,551 passing yards and 13 touchdowns. He also has no interceptions in his last ten games, which is just one game off tying the longest NFL streak since 1970.
Herbert has also been effective on the ground, running for 212 rushing yards and 2 touchdowns. The former Duck even had a 10-yard reception earlier in the season.
Herbert's versatility will make it difficult for the Chiefs’ defense to slow down the Chargers' offense, especially if it performs as it has in Kansas City's last three games, where the Chiefs struggled to contain opposing playmakers.
One of the key matchups to watch will be Herbert versus the Chiefs' secondary, which has struggled in recent weeks to contain explosive plays.
On the other side, the Chargers' defense faces the task of limiting Mahomes. Los Angeles defensive coordinator Jesse Minter will need to find a way to generate pressure without overexposing the secondary, especially with the Chiefs’ ability to capitalize on broken plays.
This Sunday Night Football matchup provides the chance for the Chargers to prove they belong in the playoff conversation. With both teams competing for critical playoff positioning, the outcome could have significant implications for the AFC standings.
This game will ultimately come down to which team executes better in high-pressure situations, as both have had close finishes throughout the season. The Chargers and Chiefs will kick off Sunday night at 5:20 p.m. PT.
MORE: Why 4-Star Offensive Line Recruit Alai Kalaniuvalu Flipped to Oregon Ducks From BYU
MORE: Oregon Ducks, Penn State Injury Update: Tez Johnson, Jordan Burch, Trey Wallace
MORE: EXCLUSIVE: Why Five-Star Receiver Dallas Wilson Committed to Oregon Ducks
MORE: Big Ten Championship Game Surprisingly Low Ticket Prices: Oregon Ducks vs. Penn State
MORE: Oregon Ducks Release Black Uniform Combination for Big Ten Championship vs Penn State
MORE: 5-Star Trey McNutt Signs With Oregon Ducks: Early National Signing Day Tracker
MORE: Oregon Ducks Fans Color To Wear vs. Penn State In Big Ten Championship Game
MORE: ESPN Calls Oregon Ducks 'Least Interesting' Team After 12-0 Season?
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Credits Dillon Gabriel For Signing Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Is An Elite Recruiter, NIL Isn't Why: Tez Johnson Exclusive
MORE: Big Ten Championship: Oregon Ducks vs. Penn State Betting Odds, Prediction
MORE: Why 4-Star Offensive Tackle Recruit Josh Petty Chose Georgia Tech Over Oregon Ducks