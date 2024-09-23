Los Angeles Chargers Quarterback Justin Herbert X-Rays Negative After Ankle Injury
Former Oregon Ducks star and Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert received positive news concerning an ankle injury that he aggravated against the Pittsburgh Steelers in week three. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported that Herbert took X-rays after the game, and the results were negative, meaning the doctors did not see any damage or injury.
During the Steelers game, Herbert was seen walking on the sideline with a noticeable limp.
Entering week three, Herbert's injury status was listed as questionable against the Steelers. After being sacked in the third quarter, Herbert exited the game and was replaced by Chargers' backup quarterback Taylor Heinicke.
Herbert did not return against the Steelers, and the Chargers lost 20-10.
Before the game, Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh told reporters that he would pull his quarterback at the first sign of a limp. The Steelers pass rush pressured Herbert throughout the entire game, but Herbert remained in the game.
Dispelling any doubts over his physical toughness, was sacked twice before re-aggravating the ankle sprain. In addition to Herbert, the Chargers sustained significant injuries along the offensive line.
Both of the Chargers' starting offensive tackles, Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt, the Chargers first round draft pick in 2024, exited the game against the Steelers as well. On the other side of the ball, defensive lineman Joey Bosa left the game early because of an injury, changing out of his uniform and pads before the game ended.
The Chargers quarterback initially injured his ankle against the Carolina Panthers in week two, and he was planning to play through the pain against the Steelers in week three. In preparation for the game against the Steelers, Herbert underwent an MRI.
“It’s not great. It is what it is," said Herbert. "Doing everything I can to limit the swelling, limit the pain, and just keep things moving forward."
In the offseason, reports surfaced of Herbert dealing with a plantar fascia injury in his right foot, sidelining him during the team's training camp. However, the former Oregon Ducks quarterback returned to practice after missing multiple weeks and was cleared to play in week one.
Excited by his return before the season even started, Harbaugh delivered one of his many memorable quotes to the media.
Harbaugh said, "It felt great. It felt like music should be playing, I thought I heard music, voices of angels maybe. It felt great. He looked great with a capital G. No drop-off, pinpoint accuracy."
In week four, the Chargers face the Kansas City Chiefs in an important divisional matchup. Herbert and the team hope he will be full-go.
MORE: Oregon Ducks Football Schedule: Official Kickoff Time Vs. UCLA Bruins Announced
MORE: Denver Broncos Quarterback Bo Nix Laughed at By Steelers Defensive Backs
MORE: Oregon Ducks Football Autzen Stadium Is One Of The Loudest College Football Stadiums
MORE: Oregon Ducks Recruiting: Five-Star Wide Receiver Commit Visiting For Ohio State Game
MORE: Oregon Ducks Recruiting: Flip Creates Big Position Need in 2025 Recruiting Class
MORE: Oregon Ducks Commit Dakorien Moore Attempting to Flip 5-Star CB From Ohio State?