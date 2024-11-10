Maryland Terrapins Mike Locksley on Oregon Ducks: 'Deserving of No. 1 Ranking'
In the first ever matchup between the Oregon Ducks and the Maryland Terrapins (4-5, 1-5), the Ducks won 38-19. After the loss, Maryland coach Mike Locksley spoke with reporters about what went wrong for the Terrapins.
Locksley emphasized the need to take care of the ball, starting with quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. His first of his two interceptions came off Oregon's defensive back Tysheem Johnson, who leads the secondary with three takeaways through the air this season.
"The quarterback's got to protect the ball."- Maryland coach Mike Locksley on Edwards
Ducks coach Dan Lanning took some risks in the third quarter to keep the undefeated record alive, the third 10-0 start for the Ducks in program history (2010, 2012). First, defensive end Jordan Burch kept it all breathing after he ran the fake punt for a first down.
Once in the red zone, a three-yard receiving touchdown for offensive lineman Gernorris Wilson and a two-point conversation converted on the direct snap by offensive lineman Josh Conerly Jr. followed.
Locksley's defense gave up 363 total yards. His program is two victories from being bowl-eligible with games against Rutgers, Iowa and Penn State remaining on the schedule.
"You gotta give Oregon credit. Really good team deserving of their ranking... Disappointed. When you watch us play, and these guys played hard, we're practicing the right way, we're just not playing to our potential, we're not playing smart, and it's so frustrating when you watch it because you see the plays that are there that we have to make, and we're really close."- Maryland coach Mike Locksley on Oregon
Congratulations are in order for quarterback Dillon Gabriel who is now the NCAA's all-time leading for passing touchdowns at 180 and counting after moving over Houston's Case Keenum. His growth throughout his collegiate career has been special to watch first-hand. Maryland's Locksley has been impressed with the left-handed, dual threat.
"He makes them go, man. He's a really talented player. I swear he's been there for 10 years. It seems like I've heard his name for 10 years in college football. And all the kid does is just make plays, whether he extends it in the pocket. He is the guy that makes it go."- Maryland coach Mike Locksley on Gabriel
This wasn't the cleanest effort from Oregon on both ends. The execution has been much more crisp in majority of their past performances. The Ducks came into the season averaging just 4.8 penalties per game. Tonight against the Terrapins, they finished with a total of 12 penalties, leading to 95 free yards.
Without offensive lineman Marcus Harper II helping protect his quarterback Dillon Gabriel, Dave Luli replaced him at right guard. Gabriel had to do it without his favorite target in wide receiver Tez Johnson who was seen wearing a sling during the pregame.
Wide receiver Evan Stewart has mostly taken over the punt returning role the past two weeks since Johnson went down. Gary Bryant Jr. made his season debut against Maryland and was thrown into the mix as the return specialist.
Despite putting up 30+ points for the ninth straight time, offensive coordinator Will Stein's offense had trouble getting a rhythm throughout tonight. With an upcoming trip to Madison, Wisconsin, the Badgers will be looking to upset Oregon's perfect record.
