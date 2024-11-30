Michigan Upsets Ohio State: Penn State to Play Oregon in Big Ten Title Game?
The Michigan Wolverines defeated the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday morning 13-10, effectively eliminating the Buckeyes from a rematch with the Oregon Ducks in the Big Ten Championship Game. As a result, the Penn State Nittany Lions now have the most direct path into the conference title game.
If Penn State beats Maryland on Saturday, they will play against the Ducks in Indianapolis on Dec. 7. The Indiana Hoosiers still have a chance to make the Big Ten Championship Game, but they will need Penn State to lose.
The Nittany Lions are 10-1, with their only loss coming to Ohio State. Penn State and Oregon were not scheduled to face each other during the regular season, meaning the potential matchup in Indianapolis will be the teams' first meeting of the year.
Before losing to Michigan, the Ducks handed Ohio State its only loss of the season. After the Buckeyes defeated both Penn State and Indiana, they only needed a win over the Wolverines, their bitter rival, to punch their ticket to Indianapolis.
Certainly no love is lost between the Buckeyes and Wolverines. As the game ended, a fight broke out among both teams. Ohio State is clearly frustrated after missing out on the opportunity to compete for a conference championship and avenge the Buckeyes' only loss of the season, a 32-31 loss to the Oregon Ducks.
However, Michigan gets the last laugh after eliminating Ohio State from the Big Ten Championship Game. Buckeyes coach Ryan Day has lost four consecutive matchups with the Michigan Wolverines. Is his job security in question?
"Other than losing my father and a few other things, it's quite honestly for my family, the worst thing that's happened," said Day in the build up to the game.
Oregon has already clinched its spot in the Big Ten Championship Game after beating the Wisconsin Badgers and improving to 11-0. A loss to the Washington Huskies will not affect the Ducks' standing in the conference championship, but it can alter the College Football Playoff seeding.
Will the news of Michigan beating Ohio State impact the Ducks and their late kickoff?
"I don't ever worry about that. I mean, our guys do a great job of preparing; we actually have a pretty full day regardless of what that looks like. We have walk throughs that morning, meetings, so it's not like they're just sitting in their hotel rooms watching TV," said Ducks coach Dan Lanning in the week before the Washington game.
Lanning has yet to beat Washington in his time at Oregon. The Ducks and Huskies will kick off at 4:30 p.m. PT.
