New England Patriots' Christian Gonzalez Scores 62-Yard Touchdown
Former Oregon Ducks and current New England Patriots defensive back Christian Gonzalez scored a 62-yard touchdown against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. Patriots safety Marte Mapu forced the fumble, and the former Oregon Duck scooped up the loose ball before returning it for a touchdown.
The 62-yard score was Gonzalez's first touchdown of his early career. He missed a majority of his rookie season due to a shoulder injury, but he has impressed those around the NFL in his short time in the league.
Despite the defensive touchdown from Gonzalez, New England lost 34-15 to their divisional rival, the Dolphins.
Earlier in the season, future Hall of Famer and Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers shared some praise for the former Oregon Duck in an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show.
“I think he’s a great kid. He’s super, super talented. He is an elite player," said Rodgers. "When a guy is going to follow, we call it star coverage. The respect level from me goes up… I give those guys who do star coverage a lot of credit and a lot of respect. And Christian is one of those guys who enjoys the challenge, enjoys the competition and will go side to side.”
Through 12 games in the 2024 season, Gonzalez has one interception and six pass deflections. He has also totaled 39 solo tackles, adding another seven assisted. The former Oregon Duck plays nearly 100 percent of the Patriots' defensive snaps.
Gonzalez is a young star on the Patriots defense as the franchise moves on from legendary coach Bill Belichick. New England selected the former Oregon Duck in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, pick No. 17 overall.
Gonzalez transferred to Oregon before his redshirt sophomore season, playing his first two years of college football with the Colorado Buffaloes. Gonzalez was one of the first impact transfers that Oregon coach Dan Lanning brought to Eugene when he was hired by the Ducks.
With the loss, Gonzalez and the Patriots fall to 3-8. They will host the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, Dec. 1, before their bye in Week 14.
