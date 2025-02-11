Mel Kiper Makes Case For NFL Teams To Draft 'Violent' Oregon Ducks' Jamaree Caldwell After Super Bowl
Oregon Ducks defensive lineman Jamaree Caldwell received a huge stamp of approval from ESPN college football analyst and NFL Draft guru Mel Kiper.
Kiper raved about Caldwell's abilities and made a case for NFL teams to draft Caldwell in the 2025 NFL Draft, after witnessing how uncomfortable Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was in a 40-22 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX.
“Why did Patrick Mahomes lose in the Super Bowl? Because he was uncomfortable," Kiper said on First Draft. "They got after him, made his life miserable. Jamaree Caldwell with those violent hands and that consistent - I think this thing that has impressed me the most - consistent motor for a defensive tackle. Very impressive."
Oregon coach Dan Lanning landed Caldwell via transfer portal in 2024 to help solidify the trenches and he made an instant impact. En route to a Big Ten Conference Championship and College Football Playoff appearance, Caldwell finished with a career-high 29 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, three pass deflection and a forced fumble in 14 games. Caldwell did not record a sack but the 6-foot-1, 325-pounder demonstrated explosive power and speed for his size.
“He didn’t get a sack, but he got a lot of pressures. He’s disruptive,” Kiper said. “Violent hands is what you notice on tape with a guy like Jamaree Caldwell. At 6’2, 344, he doesn’t have the longest arms, but super athletic, quick, disruptive and active."
“Forget the sack numbers," Kiper continued. "He didn’t have any this year, but the disruptive plays. He attacked. He was in the backfield. He was getting pressures. He was affecting the quarterback. He was making the quarterback uncomfortable. Can’t beat them if you can’t block them.”
MORE: Oregon Ducks Replacement Options As Junior Adams Departs For Dallas Cowboys
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning, A'lique Terry 'Favorites' of 5-Star Jackson Cantwell
MORE: Dallas Cowboys Hire Oregon Ducks Wide Receivers Coach Junior Adams
MORE: Oregon Ducks 5-Star Commit Kendre Harrison Shuts Down 'Overrated' Chants
At the Senior Bowl, Caldwell addressed not getting a sack in 2024, after forcing 6.5 sacks in 2023 with Houston.
“I feel like I did a good job in the pass rush game of getting pressures and affecting the quarterback in other ways,” Caldwell said.
Kiper warned NFL teams to not overlook a potential sleeper in the draft in Caldwell. NFL mock drafts project Caldwell to be a day three projection, which are rounds 4-7, or possibly even an undrafted free agent.
“This is a kid who, again, could get a little lost in the shuffle," Kiper said. "It’s gonna be interesting where he comes off the board… Jamaree Caldwell could be that guy that presents great value by the time we get to late April.”
The 2025 NFL Draft is April 24-26 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Oregon Ducks have many draft hopefuls, with the potential to break their program record of eight Ducks drafted. In a recent seven-round mock draft from Pro Football Network, the Ducks are projected to have 11 players selected in the NFL Draft.
... And maybe the biggest "sleeper" of them all, is Caldwell.
Caldwell spent one season in 2021 at Independence Community College before transferring to the Houston Cougars from 2022-23. Caldwell is from Newberry, South Carolina.
Ahead of the 2024 season, coach Lanning raved about what Caldwell brings to the table.
"Explosive power and speed really for his size," Lanning said. "He's a dominant guy that ends up in the backfield a lot of times which is gonna create havoc for the opposing team. Excited to see what he brings."
Defensive coordinator and defensive line coach, Tosh Lupoi, echoed coach Lanning’s thoughts on Caldwell. "I'm excited to have him,” said Lupoi. “He's definitely a size, speed combo individual, who can be effective both rushing the passer and stopping the run.”