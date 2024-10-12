Nick Saban, Dan Lanning Share Emotional Moments on ESPN's College GameDay
Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning and legendary Alabama coach Nick Saban share emotional moments and stories during ESPN’s College GameDay football preview show on the University of Oregon campus ahead of Oregon's game vs. the Ohio State Buckeyes.
Lanning was a graduate assistant at Alabama in 2015 under Saban, when the Crimson Tide defeated Clemson, 45-40, in the College Football National Championship game.
GameDay featured coach Lanning's wife, Sauphia, who is seven years cancer free, after battling a bone cancer called osteosarcoma. Her last treatment was in 2017.
Below is what coach Lanning and Saban said about Lanning's journey to the University of Oregon.
Q: How has (Sauphia's cancer journey) impacted specifically the way you coach teams and the way you lead programs?
LANNING: It changes the way you want to do things, and forever you chase your dreams. Every one of us is really ambitious, and sometimes we just aren't patient enough to realize how blessed we are to be exactly where we're at. I've learned to really enjoy my blessings. Wherever I'm at, enjoy the experience and understand I can impact people the people that i'm around and the people that impact me it's been really rewarding.
PAT MCAFEE: And that story right there, you please let Sophia know from this entire Game Day crew, she's a badass.
SABAN: It's not only just about you appreciating your blessings, you're being a blessing to her, your family, and all the players that you've touched. So that's really important, and that puts it in perspective as well as you can.
(Saban and Lanning embrace)
LANNING: Cool story about Coach (Saban). When Sophia got sick, he sent a football with a special message from Coach Saban. That's the first story Sophia always tells. I got my football with Coach Saban's signature and a nice message about her battle.
LANNING: One more quick story. The most prepared coach I've been around, I learned more in my career than, you know, any other point in my career working for Coach Saban. In the hotel room, right before you go to the game, you do these walkthroughs, and the young coaches (me), they run the routes. We're wearing suits, so you're running full-speed routes in the hotel room. And I remember, you know, (Saban) is the GOAT, right? I remember I ran a route once, and I kind of got a guy. (Saban) came over and put his arm on my shoulder and I remember looking at the other GAs like - 'he's touching my shoulder!'
I was in awe for the full year I got to work under Saban.
The No. 3 Oregon Ducks (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten) host the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten) in Autzen Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 12 at 4:30 p.m. PT. The TV broadcast for the momentous matchup, with Big Ten and College Football Playoff implications, will be on NBC.
