Numerous Players Out vs. Utah on Saturday

The Ducks wil be missing numerous starters against the Utes.

Moments before kickoff, we got from a UO spokesperson that Oregon will be without multiple starters against the Utes.

The following players will not be available Saturday night:

Wide receiver Johnny Johnson III Wide receiver Jaylon Redd Tight end DJ Johnson Offensive lineman Ryan Walk Safety Steve Stephens IV Defensive tackle Keyon Ware-Hudson

Johnson exited the Washington State game with an injury and didn't return. Redd was not injured as far as we were aware of.

DJ Johnson didn't play last week. Stephens hasn't played since Colorado, and Walk sustained a significant injury against Washington and will miss numerous weeks and wasn't expected to play Saturday.

Ware-Hudson didn't play against Washington.

The most surprising player that isn't available is Redd, who was the most experienced wide receiver on the roster other than Johnny Johnson.

The Ducks will turn to younger players at wideout including Dont'e Thornton and Troy Franklin, along with Kris Hutson.

At safety, we've seen players including Jordan Happle and Jamal Hill in Stephens' absence.

Kristian Williams and Jayson Jones, along with Popo Aumavae will take on larger roles on Saturday.

LIVE UPDATES: No. 3 Oregon vs. No. 23 Utah

