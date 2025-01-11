Ohio State To Win National Championship? Oregon Ducks Coach Dan Lanning Believes
The Ohio State Buckeyes are massive 9.5-point favorites to beat the Notre Dame Fighting Irish to become the 2024-25 College Football National Champions.
The Oregon Ducks and the Buckeyes have a budding Big Ten conference rivalry in Oregon's first season in the Big Ten. After Ohio State enacted its revenge in the College Football Playoff Quarterfinals at the Rose Bowl in a dominant 41-21 victory, Oregon coach Dan Lanning revealed he believed Ohio State could win the CFP.
"They clicked tonight and we didn't," Lanning said of Ohio State after the Rose Bowl loss. "I didn't get our team prepared. And that's a great team. When you play a great team like Ohio State, you can't not be clicking on all cylinders. And they were. They were clicking on all cylinders… Obviously that's a team I think that has the ability to go win it all."
After a 12-0 undefeated regular season, the Ducks became Big Ten Conference Champions by beating Penn State in the Big Ten conference game, reaching a 13-0 record for the first-time ever. Ultimately Oregon's goal of winning its first National Championship was halted by the Buckeyes with much thanks to their explosive offense and stingy defense.
Oregon's defense struggled against the Buckeyes' dynamic playmakers, including Ohio State’s true freshman receiver Jeremiah Smith. Smith caught seven passes for a total of 187 yards and two touchdowns, helping to secure an Ohio State victory. Ohio State quarterback Will Howard finished 17-of-26 in passing for 319 yards and three touchdowns.
"He’s strong, attacks the ball in the air as well as any receiver I’ve seen," Lanning said of Smith. "The guy is NFL-ready. He’s that talented and that special. And Will Howard did a great job getting him the ball. And he’s tough and he’s physical. He’s got all the tools. A really talented player."
The Buckeyes defense, led by Alabama transfer Caleb Downs and defensive end Jack Sawyer, completely shut out Oregon in the first quarter. Sawyer pestered Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel, making it very difficult for Oregon's normally high-flying offense to get going. Sawyer, who has been compared to NFL great J.J. Watt, finished the Rose Bowl with two tackles for loss and two sacks in the game. Downs earned a a team-high 81.4 grade from PFF in tackling in the Rose Bowl and broke up three passes, a career-high.
When asked about Ohio State's turnaround since losing to rival Michigan, Lanning gave an insightful answer.
"Sometimes it’s not your day. I think that was us today. It wasn’t our day today. It wasn’t their day against Michigan," Lanning said. "But what’s unique about college football right now in this dynamic is that you’ve got to be playing your best ball at the end. I think anybody watching Ohio State recognizes they’re playing really good football."
The Buckeyes certainly look like a team on a mission.
Ohio State beat the Texas Longhorns in the College Football Semifinal at the Cotton Bowl, 28-14, to punch their ticket to the National Championship Game on Jan. 20 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
Ohio State will face Notre Dame, who outlasted Penn State, 27-24, in the Orange Bowl.
As for Oregon? The Ducks are regrouping and building for next season. Lanning has been active in the transfer portal as the Ducks say goodbye to key players to the NFL including: quarterback Dillon Gabriel, receiver Tez Johnson, running back Jordan James, tight end Terrance Ferguson, defensive end Jordan Burch, defensive end Derrick Harmon and cornerback Jabbar Muhhammad.
"Adversity happens in life," Lanning said after the Rose Bowl. "And we’re going to get an opportunity in life to continue to attack and move forward. And I know there’s a lot of winners in that room, and there are guys that are going to have a chance to go on in life and be great fathers and husbands. I hope they saw those examples on our team. They’re going to be great business leaders and NFL players. And they gave their heart and soul to us."
"To me, it’s not about getting knocked down. It’s about getting back up and what you do next."
