Ohio State, Notre Dame National Championship Ticket Prices Soar Past Rose Bowl
College Football's unique 2024-2025 season is nearing it's dramatic end, with the No. 7 Notre Dame Fighting Irish taking on the No. 8 Ohio State Buckeyes at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, for the College Football National Championship. Many college football fans are flocking to the Peach State to watch these two powerhouses play, and the ticket prices are far past the average prices for the Rose Bowl Game between the Buckeyes and the Oregon Ducks.
Currently, the lowest price on Ticketmaster for a single seat at Mercedes Benz Stadium checks in at around $1,904.00. The current highest price on Ticket Master is $10,000 for a seat in section 177, row 1 for a spot in the suite. Most tickets on the outer rim of the stadium average around $2,000 a piece.
On StubHub, the cheapest tickets come in at around $1,700, with the highest priced tickets similar to Ticketmaster's evaluation.
Compared to the Rose Bowl this year, the College Football Playoff's highest priced quarterfinal game, these prices eclipse the historic bowl games'. The get-in price was $228, coming in as the only game above $200 for the playoffs at that point in time.
Beyond the Rose Bowl, the 89th edition of the Cotton Bowl semifinal game between Texas and Ohio State Ticket started at $464 on SeatGeek just days before kickoff. Prices in the lower bowl ranged from $827 to $3,590 at that time as well. StubHub put the Notre Dame vs Georgia Orange Bowl semifinal game at around $210 a ticket with a price ranging up to $300 for the cheapest offering on a variety of ticketing sites.
The Buckeyes, who are vying for their ninth national championship, beat the Oregon Ducks in the Rose Bowl 41-21 on New Year's Day. Ohio State's fanbase traveled well to that game, with our reporters on site estimating the attendance to be 40% Buckeye fans compared to 60% Oregon fans.
After the dominating performance the Buckeyes put forth over the Ducks, Oregon coach Dan Lanning snuffed out accusations that the bye week was the reason the Ducks couldn't perform in the quarterfinal bowl game. None of the programs that received a bye week won their quarterfinal game.
"I think that's an excuse. I thought our guys prepared well going in. Obviously they had a better plan than us. But that's an excuse. That's an opportunity that we had to recharge. I thought our guys did practice well. I'd tell you if that wasn't the case. I thought they had a great focus. I just don't think our plan was good enough. I think they had a great plan to attack us. So credit to those guys."
"I'll say this about our team," Lanning continued. "There wasn't a second we stepped on the field where I felt like our guys were disheartened. They didn't wanna give the effort to go out there and play. I just don't think we had a good enough plan as coaches tonight and we gotta find ways to prepare ourselves for these moments better as a coaching staff."
The College Football Playoff National Championship between the Ohio State Buckeyes and Notre Dame Fighting Irish kicks off at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Monday, Jan. 20 at 4:30 p.m. PT.
