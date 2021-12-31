Skip to main content
    •
    December 31, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Offensive Lineman T.J. Bass Announces Return to Oregon for 2022 Season

    The Ducks get another offensive starter back for next year.
    Author:

    The Dan Lanning era of is officially underway in Eugene following Oregon's loss to Oklahoma in the Valero Alamo Bowl. 

    On Friday, Offensive lineman T.J. Bass will return to Oregon for the 2022 season. He announced his decision on Twitter.

    Bass is the fourth offensive lineman to announce his return for next year joining center Alex Forsyth, Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu and Steven Jones in the trenches next season. Of the 2021 offensive line, only Ryan Walk has yet to announce his NFL decision, but it is anticipated that he will return. 

    Starting offensive lineman George Moore will not return in 2022, as 2021 was his final season of eligibility. 

    New Head Coach Dan Lanning is still building momentum on the recruiting trail for the Ducks, but getting current players to come back for another season is crucial. On Wednesday, veteran nose tackle Popo Aumavae announced that he would return for 2022. 

    RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

    TJ Bass
    Play
    Football

    Oregon OL T.J. Bass Announces Return for 2022 Season

    The Ducks get another big piece of their offense back

    Travis Dye Kris Hutson Alamo
    Play
    Football

    Five Takeaways From Oregon's Loss in the Alamo Bowl

    What can we glean from Wednesday's performance?

    Bryan McCledon Alamo 1
    Play
    Football

    What Bryan McClendon Said After Oregon Lost in the Alamo Bowl

    Hear from the Ducks' interim head coach after Wednesday's game

    Bass's return is crucial for the offense, especially since the Ducks will be breaking in a new quarterback in Eugene next season.

    You may also like:

    Bryan McClendon provides injury updates following Alamo Bowl

    Join the Community

    Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

    Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox

    Check out our Forums HERE

    More Ducks

    TJ Bass
    Football

    Oregon OL T.J. Bass Announces Return for 2022 Season

    11 minutes ago
    Travis Dye Kris Hutson Alamo
    Football

    Five Takeaways From Oregon's Loss in the Alamo Bowl

    23 hours ago
    Bryan McCledon Alamo 1
    Football

    What Bryan McClendon Said After Oregon Lost in the Alamo Bowl

    Dec 30, 2021
    penn-state-beaver-stadium
    Football

    REPORT: Oregon Hiring Joe Lorig as New Special Teams Coordinator

    Dec 30, 2021
    Spencer Webb Colorado
    Football

    REPORT: Oregon to Hire Drew Mehringer as Tight Ends Coach

    Dec 30, 2021
    western-kentucky-hilltoppers-helmet
    Football

    REPORT: Oregon to Hire Western Kentucky's Carlos Locklyn as New RBs Coach

    Dec 30, 2021
    Bryan McCledon Alamo 1
    Football

    WATCH: Bryan McClendon and Oregon Players Discuss Alamo Bowl Performance

    Dec 30, 2021
    Bryan McClendon Alamo 2
    Football

    Bryan McClendon Provides Injury Updates Following Alamo Bowl

    Dec 30, 2021