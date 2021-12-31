Oregon OL T.J. Bass Announces Return for 2022 Season

The Ducks get another offensive starter back for next year.

The Dan Lanning era of is officially underway in Eugene following Oregon's loss to Oklahoma in the Valero Alamo Bowl.

On Friday, Offensive lineman T.J. Bass will return to Oregon for the 2022 season. He announced his decision on Twitter.

Bass is the fourth offensive lineman to announce his return for next year joining center Alex Forsyth, Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu and Steven Jones in the trenches next season. Of the 2021 offensive line, only Ryan Walk has yet to announce his NFL decision, but it is anticipated that he will return.

Starting offensive lineman George Moore will not return in 2022, as 2021 was his final season of eligibility.

New Head Coach Dan Lanning is still building momentum on the recruiting trail for the Ducks, but getting current players to come back for another season is crucial. On Wednesday, veteran nose tackle Popo Aumavae announced that he would return for 2022.

Bass's return is crucial for the offense, especially since the Ducks will be breaking in a new quarterback in Eugene next season.

Bryan McClendon provides injury updates following Alamo Bowl

