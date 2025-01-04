Ducks Digest

Can Oregon Ducks Win National Championship in 2025? Schedule Analysis, Prediction

The Oregon Ducks are coming off a historic 13-1 season that ended short a national championship after a Rose Bowl loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes. What does the 2025 schedule and roster look like for Oregon and coach Dan Lanning? Despite the loss to the Buckeyes, the Ducks are already building momentum for the 2025 campaign.

Olivia Cleary

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field during warmups as the Oregon Ducks face the Ohio State Buckeyes Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, in the quarterfinal of the College Football Playoff at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif.
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field during warmups as the Oregon Ducks face the Ohio State Buckeyes Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, in the quarterfinal of the College Football Playoff at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

EUGENE – The Oregon Ducks’ hopes of securing a National Championship ended after a 41-21 loss to Ohio State in the Rose Bowl. Ducks coach Dan Lanning led Oregon to a historic season, going 13-0 for the first time in program history before losing to Ohio State in Pasadena.

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Jack Sawyer (33) hits Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) during the second half of
Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Jack Sawyer (33) hits Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) during the second half of the College Football Playoff quarterfinal at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. on Jan. 1, 2025. Ohio State won 41-21. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

2025 will be Lanning's fourth season as a head coach, and it doesn’t appear that his success will stop anytime soon. In Lanning’s first season with the Ducks, Oregon lost just three games. Last season, they lost only two, and this season, only one. If Lanning continues this pattern, the Ducks could be on track for another special regular season and might even have another shot in the College Football Playoff.

Oregon is picked at No. 2 in On3’s way-too-early 2025 college football rankings. Although Oregon will lose a handful of its playmakers to the NFL draft—such as quarterback Dillon Gabriel, wide receiver Tez Johnson, linebacker Jeffrey Bassa, potentially offensive tackle Josh Conerly Jr., and more— Lanning has players lined up to take on increased roles next season.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore, a former five-star recruit, will likely lead the Ducks' offense after transferring from UCLA and using his first season as a Duck to focus on development. Oregon also currently has the No. 5 2025 recruiting class, headlined by receiver Dakorien Moore and defensive backs Na’eem Offord and Trey McNitt. Not to mention, Oregon has a handful of returners coming back, such as Jeremiah McClellan, Justius Lowe, Jurrion Dickey, and Big Ten sack leader defensive end Matayo Uiagalelei.

Oregon Ducks defensive end Matayo Uiagalelei (10) and UCLA Bruins offensive lineman Jaylan Jeffers (77) battle at the line o
Sep 28, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive end Matayo Uiagalelei (10) and UCLA Bruins offensive lineman Jaylan Jeffers (77) battle at the line of scrimmage during the fourth quarter at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Oregon has all the tools to go undefeated in conference play and contend for a national championship in 2025. The Ducks’ roster will only get stronger with the transfer portal, which Lanning and his staff have been aggressively utilizing. The Ducks have already landed six players out of the portal, including tight end Jamari Johnson, offensive tackle Isaiah World, and defensive lineman Bear Alexander. That list is only anticipated to grow as Oregon is set to host multiple highly touted transfers in the coming weeks, including the No. 1 running back in the portal, Makhi Hughes.

With the strength of Oregon’s roster, its coaching staff, and its recruiting efforts, the Ducks are poised for another dominant season in 2025.

MORE: Nick Saban Upset With Oregon Ducks' College Football Playoff Path vs. Ohio State

MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Takes Blame For Loss To Ohio State Buckeyes

MORE: Peyton Manning Addresses Bo Nix's Future With Denver Broncos, Sean Payton

A look At Oregon’s 2025 schedule:

Montana State (Aug. 30)
Prediction: Win
Montana State comes to Eugene fresh off a dominant FCS season, where they finished 15-0 leading up to their championship appearance. This will mark the first-ever meeting between the Ducks and the Bobcats, setting the stage for an intriguing non-conference matchup.

Oklahoma State (Sept. 6)
Prediction: Win
Oklahoma State, a traditional Big 12 contender, struggled through a rough 3-9 campaign in 2024. While the Cowboys are rebuilding, Mike Gundy’s teams are known for pulling off surprises, making this an interesting clash. Oregon holds a 1-0 record against Oklahoma State.

Oregon Ducks running back Noah Whittington (6) carries the ball Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, during the Big Ten Championship game
Oregon Ducks running back Noah Whittington (6) carries the ball Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, during the Big Ten Championship game between the Oregon Ducks and the Penn State Nittany Lions at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The Ducks defeated the Nittany Lions, 45-37. / Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

At Northwestern (Sept. 13)
Prediction: Win
The Ducks travel to Illinois for their first Big Ten road game of the season, facing a Northwestern team they’ve only met once before—a matchup the Wildcats won. History may not be on Oregon’s side, but the Ducks aim to even the score.

Vs. Oregon State (Sept. 20)
Prediction: Oregon Win
The in-state rivalry returns to Eugene, where the Ducks aim to continue their dominance after a 49-14 blowout in 2024. Oregon has historically fared well in this matchup, winning 69 of 128 games against the Beavers.

Oregon State Beavers running back Anthony Hankerson (0) runs the ball to score a touchdown in the first half of the annual ri
Oregon State Beavers running back Anthony Hankerson (0) runs the ball to score a touchdown in the first half of the annual rivalry game against the Oregon Ducks on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024 at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Ore. / Abigail Dollins/Statesman Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

At Penn State (Sept. 27)
Prediction: Win
In a rematch of the 2024 Big Ten Championship, the Ducks head into one of college football's toughest environments to face Penn State with Nittany Lions quarterback Drew Allar returning. A White Out in State College could provide extra challenges, making this a critical test for Oregon.

Indiana (Oct. 11)
Prediction: Win
The Hoosiers visit Eugene looking to rebound from a disappointing 2024 season. Oregon has won two of three all-time meetings with Indiana and will aim to extend that streak.

At Rutgers (Oct. 18)
Prediction: Win
Oregon’s first-ever game against Rutgers will take place in New Jersey. While the Scarlet Knights are still establishing themselves in the Big Ten, the Ducks will look to make a strong impression in this new matchup.

Oregon Ducks linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei (10) intercepts a pass during the fourth quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at C
Nov 16, 2024; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei (10) intercepts a pass during the fourth quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Wisconsin (Oct. 25)
Prediction: Win
The Ducks host the Badgers in a game that breaks a historical tie between the two programs. Oregon currently holds a slim 4-3 advantage over Wisconsin, setting the stage for a closely watched contest.

At Iowa (Nov. 8)
Prediction: Win
Oregon visits Iowa and gets to experience the Hawkeyes' iconic tradition of waving to the children’s hospital. The Ducks lead the series 2-1 and will aim to add another win in Iowa City.

Minnesota (Nov. 15)
Prediction: Win
Minnesota comes to Eugene as a Big Ten opponent that Oregon has yet to face in conference play. The Gophers lead the all-time series 3-1, but the Ducks will look to shift the balance in their favor.

Oregon running back Bucky Irving takes off with the ball as the No. 6 Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans
Oregon running back Bucky Irving takes off with the ball as the No. 6 Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

USC (Nov. 22)
Prediction: Win
A familiar rival returns to Autzen Stadium as the Trojans visit late in the season. Oregon trails USC 23-39 all-time but has a strong opportunity to close the gap in this matchup.

At Washington (Nov. 29)
Prediction: Win
Oregon’s season ends with a rivalry showdown in Seattle. The Ducks stunned Washington with a 49-21 road victory in 2024, but the Huskies will undoubtedly be seeking revenge.

MORE: Oregon Ducks Receiver Evan Stewart Explains Injury, Absence vs. Ohio State Buckeyes


MORE: Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Injury Update: Out vs. Bo Nix, Denver Broncos

MORE: Oregon Ducks To Land 5-Star Offensive Tackle Jackson Cantwell Over Georgia, Missouri?

MORE: Oregon Ducks' Tez Johnson's Classy Move With Ohio State's Will Howard After Defeat

Published |Modified
Olivia Cleary
OLIVIA CLEARY

Olivia Cleary, commonly known as Liv, is a fourth-year student at the University of Oregon. While pursuing a degree in journalism, Olivia has submersed herself in the world of Oregon athletics. Olivia is an intern within the athletic department. This role has provided her with a unique perspective as she has created relationships with staff, administrators, and student-athletes. Olivia is eager to share her insights and analysis on the Ducks and the broader world of college sports.

Home/Football