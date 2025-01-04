Can Oregon Ducks Win National Championship in 2025? Schedule Analysis, Prediction
EUGENE – The Oregon Ducks’ hopes of securing a National Championship ended after a 41-21 loss to Ohio State in the Rose Bowl. Ducks coach Dan Lanning led Oregon to a historic season, going 13-0 for the first time in program history before losing to Ohio State in Pasadena.
2025 will be Lanning's fourth season as a head coach, and it doesn’t appear that his success will stop anytime soon. In Lanning’s first season with the Ducks, Oregon lost just three games. Last season, they lost only two, and this season, only one. If Lanning continues this pattern, the Ducks could be on track for another special regular season and might even have another shot in the College Football Playoff.
Oregon is picked at No. 2 in On3’s way-too-early 2025 college football rankings. Although Oregon will lose a handful of its playmakers to the NFL draft—such as quarterback Dillon Gabriel, wide receiver Tez Johnson, linebacker Jeffrey Bassa, potentially offensive tackle Josh Conerly Jr., and more— Lanning has players lined up to take on increased roles next season.
Oregon quarterback Dante Moore, a former five-star recruit, will likely lead the Ducks' offense after transferring from UCLA and using his first season as a Duck to focus on development. Oregon also currently has the No. 5 2025 recruiting class, headlined by receiver Dakorien Moore and defensive backs Na’eem Offord and Trey McNitt. Not to mention, Oregon has a handful of returners coming back, such as Jeremiah McClellan, Justius Lowe, Jurrion Dickey, and Big Ten sack leader defensive end Matayo Uiagalelei.
Oregon has all the tools to go undefeated in conference play and contend for a national championship in 2025. The Ducks’ roster will only get stronger with the transfer portal, which Lanning and his staff have been aggressively utilizing. The Ducks have already landed six players out of the portal, including tight end Jamari Johnson, offensive tackle Isaiah World, and defensive lineman Bear Alexander. That list is only anticipated to grow as Oregon is set to host multiple highly touted transfers in the coming weeks, including the No. 1 running back in the portal, Makhi Hughes.
With the strength of Oregon’s roster, its coaching staff, and its recruiting efforts, the Ducks are poised for another dominant season in 2025.
A look At Oregon’s 2025 schedule:
Montana State (Aug. 30)
Prediction: Win
Montana State comes to Eugene fresh off a dominant FCS season, where they finished 15-0 leading up to their championship appearance. This will mark the first-ever meeting between the Ducks and the Bobcats, setting the stage for an intriguing non-conference matchup.
Oklahoma State (Sept. 6)
Prediction: Win
Oklahoma State, a traditional Big 12 contender, struggled through a rough 3-9 campaign in 2024. While the Cowboys are rebuilding, Mike Gundy’s teams are known for pulling off surprises, making this an interesting clash. Oregon holds a 1-0 record against Oklahoma State.
At Northwestern (Sept. 13)
Prediction: Win
The Ducks travel to Illinois for their first Big Ten road game of the season, facing a Northwestern team they’ve only met once before—a matchup the Wildcats won. History may not be on Oregon’s side, but the Ducks aim to even the score.
Vs. Oregon State (Sept. 20)
Prediction: Oregon Win
The in-state rivalry returns to Eugene, where the Ducks aim to continue their dominance after a 49-14 blowout in 2024. Oregon has historically fared well in this matchup, winning 69 of 128 games against the Beavers.
At Penn State (Sept. 27)
Prediction: Win
In a rematch of the 2024 Big Ten Championship, the Ducks head into one of college football's toughest environments to face Penn State with Nittany Lions quarterback Drew Allar returning. A White Out in State College could provide extra challenges, making this a critical test for Oregon.
Indiana (Oct. 11)
Prediction: Win
The Hoosiers visit Eugene looking to rebound from a disappointing 2024 season. Oregon has won two of three all-time meetings with Indiana and will aim to extend that streak.
At Rutgers (Oct. 18)
Prediction: Win
Oregon’s first-ever game against Rutgers will take place in New Jersey. While the Scarlet Knights are still establishing themselves in the Big Ten, the Ducks will look to make a strong impression in this new matchup.
Wisconsin (Oct. 25)
Prediction: Win
The Ducks host the Badgers in a game that breaks a historical tie between the two programs. Oregon currently holds a slim 4-3 advantage over Wisconsin, setting the stage for a closely watched contest.
At Iowa (Nov. 8)
Prediction: Win
Oregon visits Iowa and gets to experience the Hawkeyes' iconic tradition of waving to the children’s hospital. The Ducks lead the series 2-1 and will aim to add another win in Iowa City.
Minnesota (Nov. 15)
Prediction: Win
Minnesota comes to Eugene as a Big Ten opponent that Oregon has yet to face in conference play. The Gophers lead the all-time series 3-1, but the Ducks will look to shift the balance in their favor.
USC (Nov. 22)
Prediction: Win
A familiar rival returns to Autzen Stadium as the Trojans visit late in the season. Oregon trails USC 23-39 all-time but has a strong opportunity to close the gap in this matchup.
At Washington (Nov. 29)
Prediction: Win
Oregon’s season ends with a rivalry showdown in Seattle. The Ducks stunned Washington with a 49-21 road victory in 2024, but the Huskies will undoubtedly be seeking revenge.
