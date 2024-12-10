Oregon Ducks Basketball Undefeated Season Ends with Heartbreaking Loss to UCLA Bruins
EUGENE- The No. 12 Oregon Ducks men’s basketball team’s perfect start to the season ended in heartbreaking fashion on Sunday as they fell to UCLA, 73-71, in their conference opener at Matthew Knight Arena. A last-second banked three-pointer by Bruins guard Dylan Andrews sealed the win for UCLA while making Oregon’s record 9-1 on the season.
After trailing by as many as nine points late in the second half, the Ducks were able to crawl back into the game with less than four minutes remaining. Oregon sophomore guard Jackson Shelstad delivered what seemed like the game-winning moment with a clutch three-pointer to put Oregon ahead 71-70 with just 10 seconds remaining. Despite playing solid defense on UCLA's final possession, Andrews hit a contested three over seven-foot-tall Nate Bittle that handed Oregon its first loss of the season.
“Everyone’s going to focus on that last shot, but the turnovers and offensive rebounds we gave up earlier were just as impactful,” coach Dana Altman said.
Oregon struggled to put points up on the board leading to UCLA scoring runs, but the Ducks also committed 13 turnovers, directly leading to 16 points for the Bruins. Despite Oregon’s struggles, the Ducks saw outstanding performances from senior center Nate Bittle and senior guard Keeshawn Barthelemy.
Bittle, Oregon’s standout big man, led the team with 22 points and 10 rebounds. His dominance inside and ability to finish through contact at the rim kept the Ducks in the game during stretches when the offense was struggling.
Barthelemy, who has been a catalyst for Oregon throughout the season, finished the game with 13 points, including a critical three-pointer with 2:32 left, which sparked a 10-2 Oregon run.
Barthelemy has emerged as a leader for the Ducks after returning this season from a devastating ankle injury last year. Barthelemy is a key scorer for Oregon, shooting an impressive 52.5% from behind the arc and 45.7% from the field. Barthelemy’s consistent ability to score in crucial moments has been a key factor in Oregon's ability to erase deficits, a pattern that has defined much of the season.
The Ducks’ resilience has been tested repeatedly. Slow starts have plagued Oregon throughout the season, forcing them into second-half comebacks. Against Portland, they trailed 31-23 at halftime before pulling away for an overtime win. A similar story played out against Oregon State, where the Ducks overcame a 10-point halftime deficit to win 78-75. Even against power-four programs like Texas A&M and USC, Oregon had to overcome large deficits to ultimately come out with a win.
However, against UCLA, the pattern finally caught up to them. Despite outscoring the Bruins 13-3 in the final minutes, Oregon’s early mistakes proved costly. Poor shooting, defensive lapses, and turnovers allowed UCLA to build and maintain a lead for most of the game.
“The whole night was a story of missed opportunities,” Barthelemy admitted. “We can’t keep putting ourselves in these situations and expect to win every time.”
What’s clear is that this Oregon team has the talent and grit to compete with anyone. Bittle’s steady dominance in the post and Barthelemy’s clutch shooting make the Ducks a tough opponent for any program. However, to reach their full potential, they must find ways to avoid slow starts and prevent teams from going on extended scoring runs.
As conference play ramps up, the Ducks’ ability to address these issues will determine how far they can go. Their comeback ability is a testament to Oregon’s resilience, but against stronger opponents like UCLA, even the smallest mistakes can influence the result.
Oregon (9-1) will look to bounce back when they host Stephen F. Austin on Sunday, Dec. 15.
