Oregon Ducks Land Transfer Defensive Lineman Bear Alexander From USC

USC Trojans transfer portal defensive tackle Bear Alexander is transferring to play for the Oregon Ducks and coach Dan Lanning. Formerly with the Georgia Bulldogs, Alexander recently visited the Penn State Nittany Lions and was also considering the SMU Mustangs.

Oct 28, 2023; Berkeley, California, USA; USC Trojans defensive lineman Bear Alexander (90) gestures during the third quarter against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
USC Trojans transfer portal defensive lineman Bear Alexander is going to be an Oregon Duck to play for coach Dan Lanning, according to a report from On3.

After paying a visit to coach James Franklin and the Penn State Nittany Lions in Happy Valley on Dec. 15, Alexander made his way to Eugene to visit coach Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks on Dec. 19.

Alexander is one of the most coveted defensive lineman available in the transfer portal. He was a former top-100 recruit and four-star player in the class of 2022. Alexander has two seasons of eligbility left.

The 6-3, 315-pound junior entered the portal from coach Lincoln Riley's program in Southern California after just three games to preserve his redshirt eligibility this season. His collegiate career started with coach Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs (2022) before transferring to USC (2023-24). Alexander has played 61 games with stats of 36 solo tackles, four pass deflections, and 3.5 sacks.

During his freshman season at Georgia, Alexander totaled nine tackles and two sacks. After transferring to the Trojans, Alexander improved to 47 total tackles and 1.5 sacks in his sophomore season, starting all 13 games in 2023. In 2024, Alexander has recorded just four tackles and was in a backup role for USC.

In high school, Alexander attended four different schools in four years: Terrell in Texas, Denton Ryan in Texas, Fort Worth Brewer in Texas, and IMG Academy in Florida. His third college will be his seventh school in seven years.

Sep 9, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive lineman Bear Alexander (90) deflects a pass by Stanford Cardinal quarterback Justin Lamson (8) in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Tony Jones, a father figure to Alexander, has been the front face of what Bear wants for himself.

"We made clear what our goals are. . . That goal is to be a full-time starter and leader on the defense like we came there to be... If Bear not being a starter and playing 35 or 40 snaps a game isn't in the best interest of the team... We need to do something different."

Tony Jones via ESPN

Alexander has the upside to become a complete, disruptive force on the edge at the next level. Wherever he ends up next, his discipline and willingness to work is the biggest factor. That is something that Lanning has the ability to change in him. If any coach in college football can get the best out of Alexander, it would be him.

Alexander got to witness the preparation that is put in from the Ducks before the start of the College Football Playoff. Oregon awaits the winner of the No. 9 Tennessee Volunteers vs. the No. 8 Ohio State Buckeyes in a quarterfinal matchup which will take place in Columbus on Saturday at 5. p.m. PT. The winner will then play the Ducks in the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, set for Jan. 1 at 2 p.m. PT.

