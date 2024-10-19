What Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Said After Beating Purdue: 'We Need To Tackle Better'
EUGENE- The Oregon Ducks have extended their winning streak to 7-0 after a win over the Purdue Boilermakers in West Lafayette, Indiana, on Friday, Oct. 18. The Ducks dominated on both sides of the ball, winning the game 35-0.
“Glad to see our guys travel and put a game together. There’s going to be a lot that we can go back and look at from that game and say we can improve, but it’s our first shutout here in a long time. It’s good to be able to execute that,” said Oregon coach Dan Lanning on the FOX broadcast after the win. “We were able to run the ball in the second half. There’s a lot to build off of, but you’ve got to be able to travel in the Big Ten. This is a tough conference. You’ve got to be able to travel and go win.”
This win over the Boilermakers marks Oregon’s first shutout since 2012 when the Ducks faced the Arizona Wildcats. The Ducks’ last road shutout was in 1992 against their in-state rivals, the Oregon State Beavers.
After the game, Lanning praised Oregon for being able to pull off a win on the road against a program that is known for upsets over top-ranked teams.
What Oregon Ducks Coach Dan Lanning Had to Say after Oregon’s 35-0 Win Over Purdue:
Lanning on the depth of Oregon's roster:
"There's a lot of guys on our team that are ready for their moments when their moments call. Kam coming up with that pick was huge. You saw some, you know, some TFLs from some of our young defensive linemen there at the end. Some guys coming in on offense, being able to run the ball that maybe haven't gotten the same opportunities as others. But we always talk about next man up and being ready for your moment. I thought we saw some of that tonight."
Lanning on Oregon's defense:
"Certainly a lot of positives. When you keep a team out of the end zone, that's a positive, right? We're able to create some takeaways, I think that's always a plus as well. But, I think we have to tackle better for us to be the team that we want to be. There's some of that that showed up for us in that in the first half that I think we need to improve on."
Lanning on Oregon's rushing defense:
"I think it can be better. I mean, obviously, when a team's playing a little bit left handed, they didn't have a lot of success passing. They're going to have more success, you know, running the ball, when they do it as many times as they did. But we have to be better at it for us to be what we want to be."
Lanning on Dillon Gabriel:
"Yeah, I think he's shown what he's been able to show all season. I think you want to have that takeaway back, and obviously, that's something that can't happen. We continue to preach it, and that's something we have to keep attacking. But overall, I thought he operated really well the within the offense. Put us in some advantageous checks at times too, which is great to see."
Lanning on Ryan Browne:
"It's always hard playing a quarterback that has the ability to run and throw like him. I think he's a talented player, I think he has a bright future ahead of him. So, you know, but that was definitely a focus for us. It's a challenge when you play a guy like that."
Lanning on Oregon's overall play:
"Our guys, you know, I said, 'Regardless of result, if somebody asked me this, like, what was our prep like this week?' I thought our prep was really, really good. I thought our guys came in ready to work on Monday. Understand you can't sit back and rest on your laurels like we must improve. We got to get better, and I think that started Monday practice for our guys this past week. They worked really hard this week. And again, regardless of result, I'll tell you, these guys had a good week of practice. I'm glad that the score indicated that at the end of the game."
Lanning on Oregon's run game:
"I think we wanted to do a better job establishing in the second half. And they did some good things to take away, you know, some of the run game plan that we had. You know, they've been traditionally a bear team coming in this game. They played a lot more four down. They had some good answers. We had to kind of go into our rolodex and say, 'Okay, what runs do we like versus what they're doing?' And we were able to find that. I just wish we would have found a little bit sooner. But to finish off the game like we did, able to rush it in and like we did with some different guys in the game, that's a positive."
Lanning on the status of Terrance Ferguson:
"Terrance is a real tough guy. In the middle week, he started to feel his appendix, he actually had to have his appendix removed. We're expecting a quick recovery based on what that looks like for him and being smart with him. But if it was up to him, I promise you, he would have been out on that field today, even with some stitches in his side. So I think he'll be back, you know, relatively quick. But we want to do what's best for Terrance. And he's a tough kid, you know, this guy's played with a lot of injuries. This is not one that you can really go play with when you have your appendix removed."
Lanning on Matayo Uiagalelei and Teitum Tuioti:
"I mean, they're edge setters. They're what you look for when you're looking for like edge types, right? Like they both are guys that have put on great weight and done a good job in the strength aspect of our program. Coach Love's done an unbelievable job, but they're really hard workers. They're really conscientious, and when you have edges to your defense, it controls a lot of other things for you. And then when you can turn that into pass rush, I think you become every down players, which those guys have shown they can be."
Lanning on Evan Stewart:
"I think he keeps taking steps in the right direction. He's a weapon that we need to be able to utilize. You know, I think about us last season, and early in the season, Troy was a real threat for people. But later on in the season, as the season went on, you know, Tez became a real threat for opponents. And whenever you're able to have multiple threats out there on the field, I think it becomes really hard to defend."
