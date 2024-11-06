Oregon Ducks No. 1 in First College Football Playoff Rankings of Season
The College Football Playoff Selection Committee revealed its first top-25 rankings of the season, and the Oregon Ducks are No. 1. In addition to leading the AP Top 25 Poll, Oregon is on top of the first iteration of the College Football Playoff Rankings in 2024.
Behind Oregon is Ohio State at No. 2, and the Georgia Bulldogs come in at No. 3.
While there is plenty of football left to be played, including conference championship games, the initial rankings provide a look at potential playoff matchups.
If Oregon coach Dan Lanning and his team are able to stay undefeated and win the Big Ten Championship, they will most likely hold the No. 1 seed in the 12-team playoff. In this hypothetical, the Ducks would receive a first-round bye, and they would most likely play a quarterfinal matchup in the Rose Bowl.
According to the first rankings from the CFP, it appears as tho Oregon and Ohio State are on a collision course for the Big Ten Championship. The winner will most likely receive one of the top two seeds, and the loser will receive the first at-large bid.
In the new playoff format, there will be four total games in the first round, played on Dec. 20 and 21, and the higher seed will have the opportunity to host a postseason matchup on campus. The quarterfinal round will be four of the New Years' Six bowl games: Rose Bowl, Fiesta Bowl, Peach Bowl, and Sugar Bowl.
This season, the semifinals will be the Orange Bowl and the Cotton Bowl, and they will take place on Jan. 9 and Jan. 10, respectively. The national championship will be held in Atlanta's Mercedez-Benz Stadium on Jan. 20.
Here are the full College Football Playoff rankings:
1 Oregon (9-0)
2 Ohio State (7-1)
3 Georgia (7-1)
4 Miami (9-0)
5 Texas (7-1)
6 Penn State (7-1)
7 Tennessee (7-1)
8 Indiana (9-0)
9 BYU (8-0)
10 Notre Dame (7-1)
11 Alabama (6-2)
12 Boise State (7-1)
13 SMU (8-1)
14 Texas A&M (7-2)
15 LSU (6-2)
16 Ole Miss (7-2)
17 Iowa State (7-1)
18 Pittsburgh (7-1)
19 Kansas State (7-2)
20 Colorado (6-2)
21 Washington State (7-1)
22 Louisville (6-3)
23 Clemson (6-2)
24 Missouri (6-2)
25 Army (8-0)
