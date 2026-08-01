Dan Lanning Breaks Down Biggest Advantage for Oregon's New Coordinators

The Oregon Ducks enter the 2026 season with legitimate national championship aspirations.

After a season in which the narrative surrounding Oregon centered on a talented but relatively inexperienced roster, the Ducks return one of the most veteran teams in college football. Oregon returns 14 starters from last season. That experience, combined with last season's College Football Playoff run, has only heightened expectations in Eugene.

While much of the attention has focused on returning players like quarterback Dante Moore and edge rusher Teitum Tuioti, Oregon's veteran experience extends beyond the roster. It also includes two coaches stepping into significantly larger roles.

Oregon offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer during a press conference on March 14, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Former tight ends coach Drew Mehringer was promoted to offensive coordinator while former co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach Chris Hampton takes over as defensive coordinator following the departures of Will Stein and Tosh Lupoi.

Replacing coordinators on both sides of the ball would typically be one of the biggest storylines surrounding a College Football Playoff contender. However, Oregon coach Dan Lanning is confident in his promoted coordinators.

"In our four years here, we've had three guys go on to become Power Four head coaches, and we're certainly excited for Coach (Will) Stein and Coach (Tosh) Lupoi and their new opportunities, but that creates a new opportunity for guys in our building, and Chris Hampton and Drew Mehringer," Oregon coach Dan Lanning said Wednesday at Big Ten Media Days.

Dan Lanning Has Complete Confidence In Oregon's New Play Callers

One of the biggest advantages Oregon has entering the season is that neither Mehringer nor Hampton is learning the program for the first time.

Both coaches have spent multiple seasons under Lanning and already understand the Ducks' offensive and defensive philosophies, expectations and culture. They also have established relationships with the players they'll now lead.

Oregon defensive coordinator Chris Hampton speaks during a press conference on March 14, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Instead of introducing an entirely new system, Oregon enters the season with continuity, and at Big Ten Media Days, Lanning said both coordinators have already made a strong impression throughout the offseason.

"Both these guys are all-stars in the profession," Lanning said. "They both do an unbelievable job developing players. They understand scheme, and they've created some great memories in their position rooms, and they've done an unbelievable job hitting the ground running this offseason."

As any head coach should, Lanning appears to have the utmost confidence in his newly promoted coordinators. A large reason for Lanning's optimism could very well be familiarity. When looking for his new offensive and defensive coordinators, Lanning made the decision to promote from within, a decision that may provide Oregon with a bigger advantage than many realize.

Mehringer and Hampton already understand Oregon's culture, expectations and identity under Lanning. They've helped install the current offensive and defensive systems, built relationships with the roster, and know exactly what the Ducks want to accomplish entering the season.

"Having guys in your program that understand your culture, what you want to create," Lanning said. "Those guys have been home runs so far, and I'm really excited to see what they'll accomplish this year."

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) passes against the Indiana Hoosiers during the third quarter of the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That familiarity extends well beyond the coaching staff.

Moore has already worked with Mehringer, while Hampton has spent the past three seasons coaching Oregon's defense. The trust between coaches and players has already been established, which allows both coordinators to spend the offseason preparing for opponents instead of teaching an entirely new system.

Both Coordinators Bring Previous Play-Calling Experience

Although this is the first season Mehringer and Hampton will serve as Oregon's primary coordinators, neither is new to calling plays.

Mehringer became Rutgers' offensive coordinator in 2016, making him the youngest offensive play caller in the Power Four at the time. He also held offensive coordinator or co-offensive coordinator responsibilities at James Madison, New Mexico, and Oregon before taking over the role full-time this season.

New co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach Chris Hampton, right, joins the first practice of spring for Oregon football as they prepare for the 2023 season. Eug 031623 Uo Spring Fb 06 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Hampton also arrives with coordinator experience. He led Tulane's defense from 2021-22 and helped orchestrate one of the nation's biggest defensive turnarounds, culminating in a 12-2 season and a Cotton Bowl victory over USC. Since joining Oregon in 2023, Hampton has served as co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach while working alongside Lupoi.

Their previous experience calling games should help ease the transition, but Oregon's veteran roster may be just as important.

Veteran Leadership Provides Another Advantage

Every coordinator relies on experienced players to help execute the game plan, and Oregon returns plenty of them.

Moore enters the season as one of the most experienced quarterbacks in the Big Ten, while center Iapani "Poncho" Laloulu anchors an offensive line that returns significant production. Tight end Jamari Johnson also gives Mehringer another veteran leader who understands Oregon's offense.

On defense, Tuioti returns for another season after recording 16 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks in 2025. Matayo Uiagalelei and A'Mauri Washington also return to Oregon's defense, which gives Oregon one of the conference's most experienced defensive fronts.

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Teitum Tuioti (44) reacts after a sack against the Texas Tech Red Raiders during the second half of the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That experience should help limit many of the growing pains that typically accompany coordinator changes.

Instead of being tasked with developing new relationships and trust with new coordinators, players already know their new leaders and fully understand the offense and defense. Leaders like Moore and Tuioti can also serve as an extension of Mehringer and Hampton on the field. That proven leadership from players on Oregon's roster adds yet another advantage as Mehringer and Hampton look to build national championship-level units in their first season as Oregon's coordinators.

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