Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning: 'Nation Needs To Recognize' Dillon Gabriel's Greatness After Michigan Win
EUGENE- Winning on the road in the Big Ten Conference is not easy for any program. The Big Ten boasts some of the loudest and most intense game day environments in the country and is also home to the largest stadium in the nation, Michigan Stadium, also known as the Big House. On Saturday, Nov. 2, the No. 1 Oregon Ducks found a way to win on the road in front of 110,576 people—the largest crowd the Ducks have ever played before.
The Ducks extended their winning streak to nine games after defeating the Michigan Wolverines 38-17 in the Big House. The Ducks' offense was explosive throughout the entire game, even without receiver Tez Johnson, who was injured during the third play of the game.
After the win, Oregon coach Dan Lanning discussed the performances of various key players, including receiver Traeshon Holden, who became a key target for Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel in Johnson's absence. Lanning also discussed the team’s mentality and the importance of being able to win on the road.
What Oregon head Coach Dan Lanning Said After Oregon’s 38-17 Win Over the Michigan Wolverines:
Opening Statement:
"Proud of the way our guys performed today. They came in, handled some adversity really early, and just really impressed with their composure throughout the game and the focus on the next play, the next opportunity. We talked about this being a very physical team. We knew we were gonna get their best; we talked about eliminating the crowd. You know, in this game, the Warriors are the ones who fight the battle, right? And they’re the ones that control the atmosphere, not the spectator. So, I thought our guys did an elite job at that. I think everybody in the nation needs to recognize what kind of quarterback we've got. He's a really, really special player, and I'm really proud of his performance tonight and proud of our entire team."
Lanning on Jordan Burch:
"Yeah, he's obviously a great player, and has continued to be a really good player for us all year. He'd be the first one to tell you that the offensive line did a great job tonight to give him those opportunities and take advantage of."
Lanning on the Status of Tez Johnson:
"Still figuring it out. I really don't have the details right now. I mean, he wouldn’t have been able to come back in the game, but I don't know any more than that."
Lanning on Tez Johnson as an athlete:
"This guy’s a winner, in every piece of that word—what it means to be a winner. Tez is that for us, and we always talk about opportunities, you know, the next mountain. I'm glad the rest of the guys were able to step up and continue to go out there and have success in this game knowing that Tez was down. But I'm proud of what he's been able to do for this team all year. He's a selfless player that plays with crazy passion and energy, and we certainly would’ve loved to have him out there tonight."
Lanning on Containing Michigan’s First-Round NFL Draft Picks:
"They’re obviously really, really talented players, and we were conscientious about that. I thought the offensive staff did an unbelievable job of having a game plan, you know, for those guys—taking advantage of getting the ball out to the perimeter early, making more sideline to sideline plays. Always being cognizant of where they were at and trying to take them really out of the game. And then at the end of the day, we knew when our best was needed and a hard yard was needed, right? We're going to run it at them. And our guys did a good job of that."
Lanning on Dillon Gabriel’s Ability to Handle Pressure:
"He's steady, you know? I mean, even that last big pass to Traeshon [Holden] there, that wasn't the initial play. So that's great—we talk about scramble drill. Those guys activated scramble drill, turned it into an explosive play. Really impressive, super impressive play by Traeshon, taking advantage of opportunities, recreating those situations in practice, and executing them on the field is really special."
Lanning on Using “Unique Formations”:
"Those were all part of our initial plan. You know, we talked about trying to enhance our ability to be better in the third quarter, and having some pieces that come out there. But ultimately, the stuff that we can get to in the first half, we felt like was available for us in the second half."
Lanning on the Team’s Third Quarter Performances:
"Yeah, there's a trend, right? There's something we're certainly aware of and attacking. You know, again, they came out and got a three-out there, I think, on the very first drive in the third quarter. So, it's something we want to look at and improve."
Lanning on Michigan’s Environment:
"Yeah, it gets loud on third downs. It’s a special place, right? There's obviously a lot of history here. But again, like we said all week, the warriors control the atmosphere, not the spectators, and I thought our guys did a great job handling that."
Lanning on What the Win Taught Him About His Team:
"We're continuing to get better, right? And, you know, the next opponent—there's a lot of talent on that team. The next opponent, that's who we got to play next. It was really about us, but we knew this was a good team. There's a lot of talent on that team, a well-coached team. So it was going to take our best, but our best is good enough."
Lanning on Traeshon Holden’s Performance:
"I'll tell you what I'm most impressed with about Traeshon is his composure, his ability to take advantage of the opportunities that came his way. You know, he was a big-time player for us tonight, really proud of him and his performance."
Lanning on the Status of Marcus Harper:
"He told me in the locker room he’s gonna be fine. Obviously, we want to make sure we get him assessed and take a look at that, but I don't know that we have an update right now."
Lanning on the Offensive Line’s Improvement:
"That's called work, right? You gotta go take your medicine, figure out what you're not doing well, and find ways to improve it. And I think our coaching staff and our players have really taken an onus on that and taken ownership of what it means to improve, and they've done a good job of that."
Lanning on Michigan’s Style of Play:
"Just ultimately, they've had a lot of success this season on trick plays, whether it's flea flickers, reverse passes—you know, they hit one earlier in the game. So we were aware that there’s gonna be people leaking out, and we spent a lot of time on that. I think it's an unbelievable play by Mateo that's gonna go a little bit unsung, right? But to be able to, you know, own his responsibility—we talk about farming your land, right? Do your job. Don't worry about farming somebody else's land. He did a great job of farming his land on that play and owning his responsibility."
Lanning on Dillon Gabriel and His Repeated Dominant Performances:
"I think everybody here has realized that's not ordinary, right? We’re really blessed to have a special quarterback out there operating week in and week out, doing a really good job. And I'll say this, he's earned the trust and admiration of all of his teammates and the coaches around him, but this guy prepares extremely hard. He is the calmest dude you've ever been around on the field, which is impressive, but I'm really proud of him and what he's been able to do for this team."
Lanning on beating the Wolverines:
"We got a good team that continues to get better and better every single week, and I still see a lot of things that we can improve, and I know we’re excited to go attack it."
Lanning on what contributed to the win:
"Just our resiliency. We faced some adversity there, early in the game. For nobody to even flinch or blink and then go ahead and say, ‘Hey the next play’s the most important.’ I saw that consistently show up tonight."
Lanning on Oregon's football program:
"What’s so special about football is the love in that room. How many people get to go work and talk about the love everybody they get to go to work with. I love our team. I love everybody in that locker room. That makes this a lot of fun."
