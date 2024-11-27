Oregon Ducks Dan Lanning Recognizes Importance Of Washington Huskies Rivalry Game
The No. 1 Oregon Ducks (11-0, 8-0) host rival Washington Huskies at Autzen Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 30 at 4:30 p.m. PT. The Huskies (6-5, 4-4 Big Ten) could play spoiler to Oregon's undefeated record and No. 1 College Football Playoff seeding.
Oregon coach Dan Lanning, who has yet to beat Washington since taking over as Oregon coach, recognizes the importance of the rivalry.
"I want to go win every game, right?" Lanning said on Wednesday. "I want to go win every game. Certainly, this game means something to a lot of people in this organization. It means something to a lot of people from an alumni standpoint but it certainly means a lot to me."
The Huskies upset the Ducks, 34-31, in the Pac-12 Championship game last season, leaving a bitter taste in Oregon fans' mouths and adding fuel to the rivalry. Coach Lanning addressed how the team handles a later kickoff time, honoring seniors on Saturday, the impact of receiver Gary Bryant's return and Tosh Lupoi being named a Broyles Award finalist.
Lanning on if closeness of previous three games vs. Washington adds motivation:
"I don't think that necessarily adds motivation. You go out there because you want to win the game, right? Regardless of the situation, we've been in some tight games this year. Hopefully that prepares us for future moments if we're in tight games again."
Lanning on potential distractions during the day because of a late kickoff:
"I don't ever worry about with that. I mean, our guys do a great job of preparing; we actually have a pretty full day regardless of what that looks like. We have walk throughs that morning, meetings, so it's not like they're just sitting in their hotel rooms watching TV."
Lanning on senior night:
"We've got an unbelievable group of seniors that have worked really, really hard. Some that got here when I was here, and some that have you know, come over time, but they certainly deserve our best this Saturday."
Lanning on Gary Bryant Jr. as starting punt returner:
"I think Gary has done a great job when he's been out there. Number one is possession of the ball. He's done a great job of that he's also had some good returns so and he's got a lot of experience in that role for us."
Lanning on Gary Bryant's return helping the pass game:
"It's great to have Gary back, because he's a guy that knows his assignment, understands his job, can line up in multiple positions, and there's a dynamic threat when he's out there."
Lanning on Jamaree Caldwell's impact this season:
"I'd say he's extremely underrated. He's a really talented player. He's done unbelievable things for us. I think you know when he plays, people know where he's at on the field. He's somebody that you have to game plan for. I'm really glad we have Jamaree on our team."
Lanning on Oregon-Natives Patrick Herbert and Bryce Boettcher for Senior Night:
"It'd be silly to say it doesn't mean a lot to them, right? It certainly does. But those guys prepare the same, regardless, which is something you value about them and how they work."
Lanning on Terrance Ferguson's impact on the Oregon program:
"I think it starts with Terrance's work ethic, right? And his leadership, right? He's done an unbelievable job in those two areas this season. Continuing to get better. He's a coach on the field for those players around him, which I think is elite. He's had some really high moments this year. I'm hoping he continues to have some high moments for us as we finish out."
Lanning on true freshman class:
"I love our freshman class. I think they've done a great job working and they take advantage of the opportunities that come their way."
Lanning on Tosh Lupoi being named a Broyles Award finalist:
"He's an unbelievable coach. He's a guy that I've learned a lot from. And I think just you look at the job that he's done here in Oregon is really impressive, you know, and the way that he works with our coaches. I think Tosh would be the first one to tell you that it's an individual award, but it's not right. It's an award for everybody on that side of the ball and the job that the defense has done, and he's done a great job of organizing that side of the ball. He's done a great job of motivating our players and calling great scheme on Saturday to put us in position to have success."
Lanning on retaining staff vs. letting them go to the next level:
"We've got a lot of coaches on our staff that would be unbelievable coaches at other places. We have a lot of coaches on our staff that I think would be great head coaches when they get the opportunity. Our job here is to make sure that they understand you have to leave for the right opportunity. It's not just about leaving right like, I don't want to go somewhere where I'm not going to have success. And those guys have success here. Creating opportunities for them to continue to grow here. But there should be people looking at our coaches for future head coaches, right? Because we have great, great guys on our staff that would definitely have success given that opportunity."
