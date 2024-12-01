Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Reacts After Beating Washington Huskies, Tez Johnson Injury Update
EUGENE – The No. 1 Oregon Ducks have officially ended the regular season undefeated (12-0) for the first time since 2010. Ducks coach Dan Lanning defeated the Washington Huskies for the first time at home in Autzen Stadium, 49-21. The Ducks hadn't beaten the Huskies in the last two years; however, on Saturday, the Ducks put an end to the losing streak and ran away with the win on senior night.
The Ducks will now prepare to face Penn State in the Big Ten Championship in Indianapolis, Indiana, on Dec. 7. Many anticipated a rematch between Oregon and No. 2 Ohio State. However, the Buckeyes fell to an unranked Michigan team, 13-10, ruining the Buckeyes' chances to compete in the Big Ten Championship.
What Oregon Head Coach Dan Lanning said after Oregon’s 49-21 win over the Washington Huskies:
Dan Lanning's Opening Statement:
"All right, that was a fun one. I'm really excited more than anything for those 31 seniors that we got to recognize before the game started. They worked so hard, and some of them have been here since the day we got here. For them to be able to enjoy a moment like that after all the hard work really excites me and certainly excites our team. Proud of our fans—I thought they showed up and certainly made an impact. You come to Oregon to play in games and moments like that. What we've created so far this season is really special, but obviously, there are still some things ahead of us. I'm certainly excited to see all of our fans show up in Indy and make an impact there as well."
On record-setting performances:
"Record-setting night for a couple of guys. Terrence Ferguson set records tonight. He also has a ton of receptions, and I think he leads all tight ends in receptions here at Oregon. And then the opportunity for our defense to have 10 sacks tonight and tie a school record there is pretty awesome."
On the defense's 10 sacks against Washington:
"Yeah, really coming into the game, we didn’t think we’d have that many opportunities to actually rush the passer. We were anticipating some screen game and runs to maybe limit the opportunities to do it. We talked about taking advantage of the moments we did get. Once the score became kind of one-sided, that created more opportunities for us. So, I'm proud of those guys for taking advantage of those opportunities."
On Tez Johnson returning for Senior Night:
"Yeah, I mean, Tez, the minute he was down, he was ready to be back out there. He would have been out there sooner if we’d let him. I was glad he was able to get back out there and help his team. We've got unbelievable trainers here that helped him get back, and I’m glad he was able to make an impact, along with other guys like Jordan (James) who got out there."
On limiting Washington running back Jonah Coleman to three yards:
"There were a couple moments in this game where we talked about being in position to outrush our opponent, and walking into halftime, I think we certainly did that. Once you make it a passing game, I think that changes things, too. Jonah’s a really good player. He’s had some great runs all season, but we were able to keep him bottled up."
On going 12-0:
"The season’s not over yet. But we’ve said it several times—being able to play our best football at the end of the season, when it matters most, is important. I think you saw that tonight, dominating field position and making critical plays on special teams, offense, and defense. College football is tough. It’s tough to be consistent. The character of this team has really shown."
On ending the losing streak against Washington:
"I think it meant a lot. I mean, I go to bed every night thinking about them, and I wake up every morning thinking about them, so it's nice to be able to think about a win, too."
On what makes this team special:
"You know, we've talked about connection a lot since I've been here, but I think this is by far our most connected team. It’s obviously a talented team, but I think it's unique to get talent to play together the way our guys do—unselfishly and celebrating other teammates' success. You see that consistently with these guys, regardless of the situation. That really sticks out to me about this group."
On quarterbacks Dante Moore and Austin Novosad:
"Dante had four games that we were able to utilize there and still reserve his redshirt, and now that gave him the opportunity to do that. Austin's done a great job competing for us all year, so giving those guys both opportunities while still being in position to reserve."
On the challenge of building on success:
"There are a ton of challenges right now in the world of college football. I think it starts in that locker room with guys who are bought in and believe in what we're doing. We continue to focus on talent acquisition and development, and getting better every single day. I think that's the kind of group we have in there right now."
On wide receiver Tez Johnson:
"I think he’s an explosive player, and anytime he’s out there on the field, he can create explosive plays. He maintained his energy and enthusiasm even when he wasn’t on the field for us. He pushed the team to be excellent, and on the same note, he was out there cheering on his teammates. It’s great to see him out on the field."
On quarterback Dillon Gabriel and linebacker Bryce Boettcher:
"I’m just really proud of both those guys. Two different circumstances got them on the field for the Ducks, and for them to maximize every opportunity they’ve had, I’m really proud of them."
On outside linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei:
"He’s pretty good, isn’t he? Yeah, I mean, I think the guy plays with relentless effort, and that’s one of the pieces. We talked about developing that killer instinct, and Mateo’s showing that killer instinct right now and has become one of the hardest guys in college football to block."
On playing complete games and staying focused:
"I always feel like you can stop and celebrate whenever the season’s done. In our world, you don’t get the opportunity to be satisfied. That’s just the reality of the world we live in. Everyone’s going to be patting us on the back right now. Who cares, right? It didn’t matter before. It doesn’t matter now. I remember early in the season when everybody was telling us how crappy we were after our first two games. We don’t care what anybody else thinks. Do we appreciate hard work? Absolutely. But that’s what it takes, and it doesn’t guarantee anything for tomorrow. You have to focus on what’s next."
On preparing to face Penn State:
"Yeah, we’ve been able to watch them a little bit through crossover, but we haven’t really had the opportunity to pay attention to them as much. I know they’re really tough to defend. They create a lot of different formations. I think they do a great job of utilizing their personnel. Obviously, they have an elite tight end and a great quarterback. They’ve played really good defense this year. They’re not afraid to pressure. They certainly have some identity traits that we’ve seen, but I’m looking forward to taking a deeper dive into them."
On the team’s performance:
"I do feel like this is our most complete game—right? In all three phases. Not necessarily the score indicates that because of a late score there in the game for them, but I think there were a lot of opportunities for young guys on the field to develop today. Ultimately, this is a lot more like March Madness now than it was two years ago. It’s about playing consistent football at the end of the season, time after time after time. You want to be playing your best ball at this moment, and we’re relatively healthy. We’ve got a team that’s gotten better each week, so I think that sets us up for success."
