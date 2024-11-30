Oregon Ducks Running Back Commit Dierre Hill Jr. Breaks Records in Championship Game
Oregon Ducks running back commit Dierre Hill Jr. had a historic performance in his high school state championship game this week. Hill lead Althoff Catholic to a 57-14 win over Lena-Winslow to win the Illinois State Championship.
Hill had the greatest performance by a running back in the history of the Illinois High School Association with an astounding 518 all purpose yards and 7 touchdowns on 32 carries.
Dierre Hill Jr. Player Profile
Dierre Hill Jr. is a 5-11, 180-pound running back out of Belleville, Illinois. Hill is rated as a four-star prospect and ranked as the No. 12 running back in the class of 2025 per 247Sports.
Hill committed to the Ducks back in May of 2024 and hasn’t shown an intention of flipping his commitment.
In addition to being a football player, Hill also plays basketball and runs track. He has times of 11.04 seconds in the 100-meters, 22.67 seconds in the 200-meters, and 51.78 in the 400-meters. He is an all-around athlete.
A Dominating Playoff Run
A week ago in the State semi-final game, Hill racked up 312 rushing yards and five touchdowns. A week later in the final he added another 518 and 12 touchdowns.
830 yards and 12 touchdowns in two games is record-breaking. That is video game difficulty on beginner type stuff. There are some players who would love to have those numbers throughout a whole season, and Hill did it in the span of a week.
Oregon Ducks 2025 Running Backs Room
Hill Jr. will have some company at the running back position in the Ducks class of 2025 class. Four-star running back Jordon Davison out of Santa Ana, California, committed to Oregon in late June of 2024.
Not only will Hill Jr. and Davison be battling each other for a higher spot on the depth chart, the Ducks still have a handful of running backs on the roster that are slated to return. It will be a long journey for these two to eventually get consistent touches in games, but over the years, Oregon has proven to be a good destination for running backs.
Oregon currently has the No. 8 ranked recruiting class in the nation per 247Sports, and the national early signing period begins on Wednesday, Dec. 4.
While recruiting and preparing to the future is always important, the most important thing in that building is finishing off the 2024 season on a strong note. The Ducks are 11-0, ranked No. 1 in the country, and have their sights set on beating rival Washington on Saturday.
