Oregon Ducks' Dillon Gabriel After Crushing Purdue Boilermakers: No 'Cupcakes' In Big Ten
It was a big night for the No. 2 Oregon Ducks after their 35-0 win over the Purdue Boilermakers on Friday night. Not only did the Ducks earn their first road shutout since 1992, but Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel had another big game and added to his Heisman Trophy campaign as the Ducks rolled the Boilermakers.
Gabriel finished the game with 290 passing yards and two touchdowns, but also threw one interception as well. After the game, he talked about how much better the Ducks could play even after putting up 35 points in a big follow-up win after upsetting Ohio State last week.
"Yeah, a lot of things we can look at to get better. It starts with myself, but definitely going to an enjoy the win. I loved the way the guys competed," Gabriel said. "I think our defense, the way they played and our guys making plays on the perimeter, I think there's a lot of good to take from it."
It was an all-round great performance from the Ducks as they battled playing on a short week and travel. Oregon headed into new Big Ten country for the first time this season as they traveled to West Lafayette, Indiana. Oregon's preview road Big Ten game was against familiar, former Pac-12 opponent, UCLA. Gabriel said the Ducks overcame all the off the field variables and put together one of their best performances of the season.
"Definitely a tight week and definitely a longer flight, but also you look at it from a different perspective that it's a good amount of time to get some rest on the plane...but, it's the new Big Ten. It's competitive. I think it's very evident now more than ever that you've got to come to play every single week. There's no cupcakes, but more importantly, you've got to produce week in and week out. We know that and that's what we're focused on," Gabriel said.
Oregon came off an emotional win over No. 2 Ohio State last week, and Gabriel commended his head coach, Dan Lanning, for helping the team not let the win get to their win.
"It starts at the top. I think Coach Lanning did a great job of it all week, not letting one win affect the rest of the season," Gabriel noted. "You have to produce every single week and not let a good or bad in the past affect the future. We've been really focused on the now and the present...that'll affect how we play week to week, so that's what we're focused on, so we're used to that routine of next game and I'm proud of everyone in the building for how they handled it."
The Ducks have shown immense growth from the beginning of the season, where they nearly lost to Boise State 37-34, to their 35-0 win over Purdue on Friday night.
"We've been preaching growth and try to get better with every opportunity we get. I think you look at tonight, and a lot of great things," Gabriel said. "You look at past weeks and a lot of great things, but a lot of things we can get better on and continue to learn from. So just having that mindset through it all and trying to get better every week because that's what you've got to do."
MORE: Oregon Ducks 'Great Chance' To Land 5-Star Recruit Jahkeem Stewart Over LSU, USC, Ohio State?
MORE: Oregon Ducks Injury Update: Terrance Ferguson Appendix Removed, Timeline For Return?
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning: Internal Discipline For Traeshon Holden's Ejection?
MORE: Questionable Officiating In Oregon Ducks, Purdue Boilermakers: Jordan James Touchdown
MORE: Oregon Ducks Crush Purdue Boilermakers, 35-0: First Shutout in Decades
MORE: Kirk Herbstreit Ranks Oregon Ducks Coach Dan Lanning After Beating Ohio State
MORE: Oregon Ducks Recruiting Chance To Flip Five-Star Kansas State Commit Linkon Cure?