Oregon Ducks' Dillon Gabriel Earns MVP in Win Over Michigan Wolverines
The Oregon Ducks protected their undefeated record, beating the Michigan Wolverines 38-17 and improving to 9-0 on the season. Gabriel finished the game completing 22 of 34 passes for 294 yards and one passing touchdown. He added a 23-yard touchdown run before halftime.
After the game, Oregon coach Dan Lanning reacted to his team's overall play against Michigan.
"We faced some adversity there, early in the game," said Lanning. "For nobody to even flinch or blink and then go ahead and say, ‘Hey the next play’s the most important.’ I saw that consistently show up tonight."
The Ducks took the lead in the first quarter, and they never looked back. Oregon's offense scored four touchdowns in the first half, taking a 28-10 lead. Running back Noah Whittington found the end zone twice, and Gabriel added two scores of his own.
Gabriel found wide receiver Evan Stewart in the end zone before his touchdown rush, but Stewart's incredible catch was wiped out because of an Oregon penalty. Gabriel connected with Stewart in the first quarter for the Ducks' only passing touchdown of the game.
The Ducks offense lost wide receiver Tez Johnson in the first quarter of the game after he appeared to injure his collarbone or shoulder. After spending some time in the injury tent and the locker room, Johnson was spotted on the Oregon sideline wearing street clothes and sling. Johnson did not return for the rest of the game.
Despite Johnson being sidelined, Gabriel continued his Heisman Trophy campaign, throwing for nearly 300 yards and adding two touchdowns to his resume.
Oregon wide receiver Traeshon Holden led the team with 149 receiving yards on six receptions after Johnson exited the game. Ducks receiver Justius Lowe continued to impress, hauling in six catches for 45 yards.
Gabriel spoke with CBS sideline reporter Jenny Dell after the game about Holden's big game.
"Just proud of him, the way he worked," said Gabriel. "You know, he’s gone through adversity, but I just love the way he responds. He’s a damn good kid and works his butt off, so I don’t think you can say anymore, he just a guy you can respect."
In the second half, running back Jordan James was the only Duck to find the end zone. However, the Ducks defense kept the Wolverines at bay, holding Michigan to 17 total points.
Led by Gabriel, Oregon is 9-0 after beating Michigan, and the Ducks look to protect their undefeated record against Maryland on Saturday, Nov. 9.
MORE: Oregon Ducks’ Tez Johnson Injury: In Sling After Possible Collarbone, Shoulder Injury vs. Michigan
MORE: Big Ten Officiating Called Into Question: Oregon Ducks vs. Michigan Wolverines
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Evan Stewart Makes Incredible Touchdown Catch Wiped By Penalty: Dan Lanning Reacts
MORE: LIVE Score Updates Oregon Ducks vs. Michigan Wolverines
MORE: Oregon Ducks, Ohio State Ranked Among Worst Officiating Calls In College Football
MORE: Los Angeles Chargers' Justin Herbert Leading NFL, Showing Rare Emotion
MORE: [EXCLUSIVE] Oregon Ducks' Tez Johnson Reveals What Makes Quarterback Dillon Gabriel 'Rare'
MORE: Oregon Ducks In Danger Of Losing Five-Star Commit Brandon Finney to Penn State? Flip Looms
MORE: Oregon Ducks Uniforms Release: All-White 'Warp Speed' Uniforms for Michigan Game