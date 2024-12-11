Oregon Ducks' Dillon Gabriel Heisman Trophy Odds: Travis Hunter, Ashton Jeanty Lead
EUGENE- On Monday, the Heisman Trophy finalists were announced. Including Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel, this year's finalists are Colorado’s Travis Hunter, Boise State’s Ashton Jeanty, and Miami’s Cam Ward.
The Heisman finalists were chosen by a voting panel that includes over 900 members of the media and former Heisman winners. This year’s Heisman race is highly competitive, with four finalists representing four different positions. Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel is a strong contender, as he has led the Ducks to an undefeated 13-0 season for the first time in program history. Gabriel stands out as a strong contender to win the Heisman despite the betting odds clearly favoring Hunter and Jeanty.
Gabriel, a senior quarterback who transferred to Oregon from Oklahoma, has been nothing short of exceptional in his debut season with the Ducks. So far, Gabriel has led the Ducks to an undefeated record, a Big Ten Championship, the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff, and the No. 1 ranking in the nation—and the season isn’t over. Gabriel has also cemented himself as one of the most accomplished players in college football history.
Earlier in the season, against Maryland, Gabriel became the NCAA’s all-time touchdown leader with 187 total touchdowns throughout his career. The Oregon quarterback has thrown for 3,558 passing yards, 28 touchdowns, and has the nation’s second-best completion rate at 73.2 percent.
Despite his impressive résumé, Gabriel faces steep competition for the Heisman, with Hunter and Jeanty leading the race.
Heisman Odds
- Travis Hunter, Colorado: -4000
- Ashton Jeanty, Boise State: +1100
- Dillon Gabriel, Oregon: +40000
- Cam Ward, Miami (Florida): +50000
Travis Hunter’s two-way dominance at Colorado has drawn comparisons to Charles Woodson, the only primarily defensive player to win the award. Hunter plays on both sides of the ball for the Colorado Buffs as a receiver and defensive back. Due to Hunter’s duality and ability to excel on both sides of the ball, he remains the favorite heading into Saturday.
Boise State’s Ashton Jeanty is close behind Hunter in the running for the most prestigious award in college football. Jeanty has made a compelling case with a historic season of his own. The running back has rushed for 2,497 yards and 29 touchdowns while carrying the Broncos to a conference title and their first CFP appearance ever. Gabriel and the Ducks ran into Jeanty earlier in the season. During the matchup, Jeanty proved hard to stop, rushing for 192 yards on 25 carries.
Miami’s Cam Ward rounds out the finalists with a stellar season as the nation’s passing touchdowns leader.
This year marks the second consecutive season that an Oregon quarterback has been named a Heisman finalist. Last year, Bo Nix earned a finalist spot after leading Oregon to a successful season. Although the odds are not in Gabriel’s favor, the quarterback has the chance to become Oregon’s second-ever Heisman winner, following in the footsteps of former Duck Marcus Mariota, who won the Heisman back in 2014.
The winner of the 2024 Heisman Trophy will be announced during the Heisman announcement ceremony on Saturday at 5 p.m. PT. The event will be broadcast on ESPN.
