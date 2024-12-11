Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks' Dillon Gabriel Heisman Trophy Odds: Travis Hunter, Ashton Jeanty Lead

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel is a finalist in the 2025 Heisman Trophy race, despite entering as a betting underdog against Colorado Buffaloes star Travis Hunter and Boise State Broncos running back Ashton Jeanty. Can Gabriel beat out Hunter and Jeanty for the Heisman?

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) throws a pass Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, during the Big Ten Championship game between the Oregon Ducks and the Penn State Nittany Lions at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The Ducks defeated the Nittany Lions, 45-37.
Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) throws a pass Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, during the Big Ten Championship game between the Oregon Ducks and the Penn State Nittany Lions at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The Ducks defeated the Nittany Lions, 45-37. / Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
EUGENE- On Monday, the Heisman Trophy finalists were announced. Including Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel, this year's finalists are Colorado’s Travis Hunter, Boise State’s Ashton Jeanty, and Miami’s Cam Ward.

The Heisman finalists were chosen by a voting panel that includes over 900 members of the media and former Heisman winners. This year’s Heisman race is highly competitive, with four finalists representing four different positions. Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel is a strong contender, as he has led the Ducks to an undefeated 13-0 season for the first time in program history. Gabriel stands out as a strong contender to win the Heisman despite the betting odds clearly favoring Hunter and Jeanty. 

; Detail of LSU Tigers quarterback Jayden Daniels name on the Heisman trophy during a press conference in the Astor ballroom
Dec 9, 2023; New York, New York, USA; Detail of LSU Tigers quarterback Jayden Daniels name on the Heisman trophy during a press conference in the Astor ballroom at the New York Marriott Marquis after winning the Heisman trophy. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Gabriel, a senior quarterback who transferred to Oregon from Oklahoma, has been nothing short of exceptional in his debut season with the Ducks. So far, Gabriel has led the Ducks to an undefeated record, a Big Ten Championship, the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff, and the No. 1 ranking in the nation—and the season isn’t over. Gabriel has also cemented himself as one of the most accomplished players in college football history.

Earlier in the season, against Maryland, Gabriel became the NCAA’s all-time touchdown leader with 187 total touchdowns throughout his career. The Oregon quarterback has thrown for 3,558 passing yards, 28 touchdowns, and has the nation’s second-best completion rate at 73.2 percent. 

Despite his impressive résumé, Gabriel faces steep competition for the Heisman, with Hunter and Jeanty leading the race. 

regon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) looks downfield against the Penn State Nittany Lions
Dec 7, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) looks downfield against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the second quarter in the 2024 Big Ten Championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images / Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Heisman Odds 

  • Travis Hunter, Colorado: -4000 
  • Ashton Jeanty, Boise State: +1100 
  • Dillon Gabriel, Oregon: +40000 
  • Cam Ward, Miami (Florida): +50000 
Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) reacts following the win against the Oklahoma State Cowboys
Nov 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) reacts following the win against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Travis Hunter’s two-way dominance at Colorado has drawn comparisons to Charles Woodson, the only primarily defensive player to win the award. Hunter plays on both sides of the ball for the Colorado Buffs as a receiver and defensive back. Due to Hunter’s duality and ability to excel on both sides of the ball, he remains the favorite heading into Saturday. 

Boise State’s Ashton Jeanty is close behind Hunter in the running for the most prestigious award in college football. Jeanty has made a compelling case with a historic season of his own. The running back has rushed for 2,497 yards and 29 touchdowns while carrying the Broncos to a conference title and their first CFP appearance ever. Gabriel and the Ducks ran into Jeanty earlier in the season. During the matchup, Jeanty proved hard to stop, rushing for 192 yards on 25 carries. 

Miami’s Cam Ward rounds out the finalists with a stellar season as the nation’s passing touchdowns leader. 

Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward (1) passes the ball against the Syracuse Orange
Nov 30, 2024; Syracuse, New York, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward (1) passes the ball against the Syracuse Orange during the first half at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images / Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

This year marks the second consecutive season that an Oregon quarterback has been named a Heisman finalist. Last year, Bo Nix earned a finalist spot after leading Oregon to a successful season. Although the odds are not in Gabriel’s favor, the quarterback has the chance to become Oregon’s second-ever Heisman winner, following in the footsteps of former Duck Marcus Mariota, who won the Heisman back in 2014. 

The winner of the 2024 Heisman Trophy will be announced during the Heisman announcement ceremony on Saturday at 5 p.m. PT. The event will be broadcast on ESPN. 

Heisman Trophy Finalists: Travis Hunter, Ashton Jeanty, Dillon Gabriel Odds

Published
