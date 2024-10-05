Oregon Ducks' Dillon Gabriel on Red Zone Interceptions: 'You Gotta Keep Swinging'
Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel had a rocky start to Friday night’s contest but settled in late in the second quarter and into the second half. Ducks running back Jordan James and the Oregon defense aided the 31-10 win.
Gabriel finished 20 for 32 with 257 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions.
Dillon Gabriel and Ducks' Offense Red Zone Struggles
Dillon Gabriel and the Oregon Ducks offense took a little while to get going against Michigan State.
Following the game, Gabriel was asked about the Ducks' struggles on offense early and in the red zone.
“At times we were a block away or a catch and throw away from turning it into points. Things we need to get better at,” Gabriel said. “It starts with me…I touch the ball every play.”
Gabriel elaborated more on what has potentially led to his three red zone interceptions in the past two games.
“At times my eyes get bigger than my stomach in the red zone,” Gabriel says. “Can’t have things happen like that."
The Ducks opened up the game with three and out, putting their defense on their heels right out of the gates. The Spartans got all the way down to the Oregon goal line, but a fumble gave the ball right back to Gabriel and the Ducks offense.
On the ensuing drive, Oregon running back Jordan James carried the load and got the Ducks all the way down to the Michigan State red zone. Gabriel dropped back to pass on third and goal at the one-yard line and was intercepted to keep the game 0-0.
On the next Oregon drive, Gabriel appeared to be banged up after a hit and left the game. He returned shortly after and capped off the drive with a nine-yard touchdown run.
The Ducks quarterback made another ill-advised throw in the red zone early in the second quarter which kept the Ducks from extending the lead.
On the FOX broadcast after the game, Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning expressed the confidence he still has in his quarterback.
"[Dillon's] a stud," said Lanning. "Quarterback in college football, you're going to face some adversity, right? He experienced a little bit of that today, and we got to be able to play to that, adjust to it. Those moments happen, but he stepped up tonight."
Gabriel was asked about how he managed to bounce back in the game after the interceptions.
“Was forcing things early. Things that need to be corrected,” Gabriel said. “We talk about playing the next play and having to respond. You got back out there, and you gotta keep swinging, so that’s what I did.”
Gabriel started to find his groove. He tossed a touchdown to Evan Stewart to end the half and had another late in the third quarter to Tez Johnson. He ended up having a solid game and helped the Ducks improve to 5-0.
MORE: Oregon Ducks Secure Recruiting Visit With Son of Former NFL Star
MORE: How To Watch Oregon Ducks vs. Michigan State: Channel, Streaming, Preview, Prediction
MORE: USC Trojans' Bear Alexander Interested in Transfer To Oregon Ducks?
MORE: Oregon Ducks Recruiting Pushing To Flip USC Trojans Four-Star Commit
MORE: Largest College Football Stadiums: Ranking Oregon Ducks In Big Ten Conference
MORE: Oregon Ducks Quarterback Dillon Gabriel Passes Bo Nix, Makes NCAA History