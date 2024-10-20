Do Oregon Ducks Have Easiest Remaining Schedule of College Football Playoff Contenders?
EUGENE- The Oregon Ducks are well on their way to an undefeated season. After a victory against arguably their toughest opponent of the regular season, Ohio State, Oregon hit the road to face the Purdue Boilermakers. The Ducks dominated on both sides of the ball, securing a 35-0 shutout and adding another win to their 7-0 record. With a relatively weak remaining schedule, the Ducks are positioned for an undefeated season, facing programs that have struggled throughout the year.
Next, Oregon will face No. 22 Illinois on Saturday, followed by matchups against Michigan, Maryland, Wisconsin, and Washington. Is that the easiest remaining schedule of the top ten teams in the country?
No. 3 Penn State and No. 4 Ohio State play each other on Nov. 2, No. 7 Alabama and No. 8 LSU will face off on Nov. 9, and No. 5 Georgia will host No. 11 Tennessee on Nov. 16. Like Oregon, Texas will most likely play one more ranked opponent in the regular season.
Illinois:
The Ducks will take on the Illinois Fighting Illini at home in Autzen Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 26. Despite being ranked in the top 25, Illinois has shown signs of struggle, nearly losing to the unranked Purdue Boilermakers, a team Oregon beat by 35 while not allowing a single score.
The biggest challenge for Oregon heading into the game will be limiting Illinois quarterback Luke Altmyer. Altmyer has been the leader for Illinois’ offense, most recently throwing for a career-high 379 yards and adding 60 more yards on the ground for 439 yards of total offense against Purdue.
This contest will be the first meeting between the Fighting Illini and Ducks as Big Ten opponents, with Illinois visiting Eugene, Oregon, for the first time since 1995. Oregon leads the all-time series 2-1, including a perfect 1-0 record at Autzen Stadium. The Illini are the only ranked opponent on the Ducks' schedule.
Michigan:
The Ducks will travel to Ann Arbor, Michigan, to take on the Michigan Wolverines on Saturday, Nov. 2. Michigan Stadium, often referred to as "The Big House," is the largest stadium in college football. It has a seating capacity of over 107,000, making it one of the most iconic and hardest venues to play at in the nation.
Although Michigan has established itself as a powerhouse in college football, even winning the national championship last season, the Wolverines have struggled to find consistency. Michigan is 4-2 on the season, losing to No. 1 Texas and an unranked Washington squad.
Michigan currently sits at No. 24 in the nation, but their ranking will change after losing to Illinois on Saturday.
Maryland:
Oregon's upcoming matchup against Maryland on Nov. 9 at home in Autzen Stadium is expected to be a relatively straightforward victory for the Ducks. Maryland has struggled this season, posting a 3-3 record overall and a 0-3 mark in Big Ten play. The Terrapins have also suffered a loss to a team that Oregon has already defeated in Michigan State.
Given Oregon's dominance and Maryland's struggles, it's highly likely that the Ducks will cruise to a comfortable win in this contest.
Wisconsin:
The Ducks will travel to yet another iconic football environment on Nov. 16 as they take on the Wisconsin Badgers on the road. The Badgers are currently unranked and 4-2 on the season. Despite Wisconsin's record, they could likely put up a fight against the No. 2 Ducks. Wisconsin managed to score more points than the Ducks against Purdue, beating the Boilermakers 52-6.
Although their record may not reflect it, Wisconsin has faced a challenging schedule and has played some close games. Their defense has been solid, and they have the ability to disrupt Oregon's offensive rhythm. If Oregon takes Wisconsin lightly, they could find themselves in a more competitive game than anticipated.
Washington:
The Oregon Ducks will host the Washington Huskies at home in Autzen Stadium for an infamous rivalry matchup. Oregon coach Dan Lanning has yet to beat the Huskies in his three seasons with the Ducks, but this year it seems likely Lanning can finally break his losing streak against Washington.
Oregon has been dominant throughout the season, showcasing a strong offense and a resilient defense. Their home-field advantage at Autzen Stadium will also be a significant factor in the game. The Huskies are 4-3 on the season, with losses to in-conference opponents like Iowa, Rutgers, and Washington State raising concerns about their overall competitiveness. If the Ducks can capitalize on their home-field advantage and play to their full potential, they should be able to secure a victory and break their losing streak against the Huskies.
While they face several tough opponents, Oregon's schedule is not as daunting as some other top teams. In addition to facing Penn State, the Ohio State Buckeyes will end the season against Michigan. Georgia faces No. 18 Ole Miss the week before hosting the Tennessee Volunteers.
Oregon's path to an undefeated regular season will have its obstacles, but they have the talent and momentum to achieve it. With a favorable remaining schedule and strong performances from key players, the Ducks are well-positioned to finish the regular season undefeated and potentially make a deep run in the playoffs.
MORE: What Purdue Boilermakers Coach Ryan Walters Said After Loss to Oregon Ducks
MORE: What Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Said After Beating Purdue: 'We Need To Tackle Better'
MORE: Oregon Ducks 'Great Chance' To Land 5-Star Recruit Jahkeem Stewart Over LSU, USC, Ohio State?
MORE: Oregon Ducks Injury Update: Terrance Ferguson Appendix Removed, Timeline For Return?
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning: Internal Discipline For Traeshon Holden's Ejection?
MORE: Questionable Officiating In Oregon Ducks, Purdue Boilermakers: Jordan James Touchdown
MORE: Oregon Ducks Crush Purdue Boilermakers, 35-0: First Shutout in Decades
MORE: Kirk Herbstreit Ranks Oregon Ducks Coach Dan Lanning After Beating Ohio State