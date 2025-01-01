Oregon Ducks' Evan Stewart Suffers Pregame Injury, Out vs. Ohio State, Rose Bowl
PASADENA - The Oregon Ducks and Ohio State Buckeyes are facing off in the College Football Quarterfinals at the Rose Bowl with National Championship hopes on the line. Notably, Oregon receiver Evan Stewart has yet to enter the game at halftime. Stewart is dressed in uniform and appears ready on the sideline.
Stewart was very impactful in Oregon's regular season win vs. the Buckeyes, catching seven passes for a career-high 149 yards and a touchdown in the 32-31 victory in Autzen Stadium.
Per the ESPN broadcast, Stewart suffered an injury during pregame warmups, and he is out for the game against Ohio State.
Instead of utilizing Stewart, Justius Lowe and Gary Bryant Jr. have entered the game.
Stewart was in attendance at Oregon's media day on Monday and there has been no word of an illness or any disciplinary actions regarding Stewart. He was not on the offical injury report ahead of the game.
This season, Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel has connected with Stewart for two passes of 60-plus yards, including a season-long 69 yard completion in Oregon's win over No. 2 Ohio State on Oct. 12.
Stewart is Oregon's No. 2 receiver with 609 receiving yards on 48 receptions and five touchdowns.
At kickoff, the iconic Rose Bowl Stadium was about 60 percent Oregon fans and 40 percent Ohio State fans. An impressive feat for the Buckeyes fans who made the long journey.
Kickoff between Oregon and Ohio State was on Wednesday, Jan. 1 at 2 p.m. The Buckeyes got off to a hot offensive start, jumping to a 24-0 start thanks to a 45-yard touchdown from Ohio State quarterback Will Howard to receiver Jeremiah Smith and then a 42-yard touchdown pass to receiver Emeka Egbuka.
The Ducks have not been able to get anything going offensively yet.
Ahead of the season, Stewart transferred from Texas A&M, possibly the biggest get for theDucks in the transfer portal by coach Dan Lanning.
"I want to show that I am a jack of all trades," said Stewart. "...I can go up and get it like a big receiver, I can move like a little receiver. I've got great hands, I'm very quick, very fast."
What was Stewart's goal while at Oregon?
"That ball, man. I'm trying to get those passes," Stewart said. "(Oregon) suited everything that I was looking for. I wanted to bein a great program that had a lot of order and construction. Everything is so much better here, honestly, I'm happy with my decision."
With a victory, Oregon would advance to the College Football Playoff Semifinals in Arlington, Texas, to pla the Texas Longhorns at AT&T Stadium, the home of the Dallas Cowboys. Texas narrowly beat the Arizona State Sun Devils, 39-31 in overtime.
