Oregon Ducks Favorite For Five-Star Quarterback Jared Curtis? Ohio State Visit Looms
The Oregon Ducks are leaders in five-star quarterback Jared Curtis' recruitment.
One of the most-sought after prospects in the class of 2026, Curtis is from Nashville, Tennessee, and is ESPN’s top quarterback prospect for 2026.
Curtis just wrapped up his second visit to Eugene, watching the No. 1 Ducks beat Maryland in Autzen Stadium in Eugene.
“Yes sir, I had a great visit up there last weekend when I went,” Curtis told On3. “My dad went up with me and my mom has been up with me once. I loved the atmosphere and look forward to getting back up there. I’d say my relationship with coach Stein and coach Lanning is really good."
Curtis addressed that the most important factors in his recruitment are the relationships and stability with coaching staff and how they develop quarterbacks.
In the case of Oregon coach Dan Lanning and offensive coordinator Will Stein, both have track records of excellent stability and quarterback development.
When legendary Alabama coach Nick Saban decided to retire, Lanning's name was brought up as a replacement for the SEC powerhouse. When rumors swirled that Lanning was considering taking the job, Lanning shut it down quickly. Lanning is vocal about his commitment to the Oregon program.
Lanning and Stein helped develop former Oregon quarterback Bo Nix, who was selected in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft to the Denver Broncos. Nix is fresh off his best NFL performance yet in a win over the Atlanta Falcons and has inserted himself in the conversation for NFL offensive rookie of the year.
As for Curtis, he is vocal that he will visit more schools before he makes another commitment.
Curtis decommitted from the Georgia Bulldogs in October and is now reportedly considering the Ducks, Alabama Crimson Tide, Clemson Tigers, Ohio State Buckeyes, South Carolina Gamecocks and USC Trojans.
At Nashville Christian School, the 6-foot-4, 225-pound Curtis is also the leading rusher.
During his sophomore year in high school, Curtis finished 180-of-321 with 2,522 passing yards and 25 touchdowns. The duel-threat also rushed for 543 yards and 13 touchdowns. Curtis is a versatile athlete, making him an ideal fit for Stein's offense, which is currently thriving with quarterback Dillon Gabriel at the helm, another quarterback known to use his arms and his legs for a dual threat.
Next up, Curtis will visit No. 2 Ohio State for the Buckeyes' Top-5 matchup vs. No. 5 Indiana.
