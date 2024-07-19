Oregon Ducks Football: One Duck Projected To 2024 All-America Team
The University of Oregon's football team is poised for a dominant season. The Oregon Ducks are among the favorites for both the Big Ten Title and the College Football National Championship. A key component of the Ducks' projected success is right tackle Ajani Cornelius, who was named to Pro Football Focus's Way-too-early 2024 All-America Team.
The Harlem, New York Native started all 14 games for the Ducks at right Tackle. In his first season with the Ducks, Cornelius led one of the most dominant offensive lines in the nation. Oregon's offensive line was a finalist for the Joe Moore Award last season, averaging just six yards per carry and only allowing five sacks throughout the entire season. Cornelius gave up no sacks with only 11 total pressures in 512 pass-blocking opportunities.
Last season, Cornelius Earned an 85.3 pass-blocking grade from Pro Football Focus, ranking him 15th among all tackles in the nation and fifth among all Pac-12 tackles. Following the regular season, Cornelius earned an all-Pac-12 honorable mention.
His dominant performance throughout his college career has proven Cornelius to be one of the nation's top offensive linemen heading into the 2024 season.
Throughout the offseason, he has been working to become even more dominant.
"I wanted to get a little bit stronger; that was one of my goals, and just maintain my athleticism through that," Cornelius said.
Prior to coming to Oregon in 2022, Cornelius started all 22 games of his first two college seasons at Rhode Island, primarily at right tackle. The 6-5, 310-pound offensive lineman allowed no sacks in his first nine career starts. He earned First-Team All-Colonial Athletic Association honors in his sophomore year, ranking third-best in the FCS with an overall grade of 89.5 from Pro Football Focus.
With his combination of size, athleticism, and experience, Cornelius is a formidable force on the offensive line. As Oregon enters the 2024 season with high expectations, he will be a crucial factor in the Ducks' quest for a Big Ten title and a national championship.