Oregon Ducks Football Opponent Ratings in EA Sports College Football 25
The long wait is over for EA Sports College Football 25! Oregon Ducks fans can now take over their beloved football program, but what do their opponents look like in 2024?
1 of 13
EA Sports College Football 25 is now available to everyone.
Hundreds of thousands of people have played the new video game this week and no doubt many of them have taken Oregon Ducks Football to multiple national titles already. For those that have not taken a look at Oregon's opponents yet, here is the full 2024 schedule with top players for each team.
Published