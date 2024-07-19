Oregon Ducks Football Opponent Ratings in EA Sports College Football 25
The long wait is over for EA Sports College Football 25! Oregon Ducks fans can now take over their beloved football program, but what do their opponents look like in 2024?
10 of 13
Oregon is off to Ann Arbor to face Michigan on Nov. 2.
The Wolverines are led by Will Johnson, a 96 overall cornerback in EA Sports College Football 25. The DB was first team All-America last year and earned Defensive MVP in the National Championship game.
Michigan went 15-0 in 2023, winning the Big Ten Conference Championship and the College Football Playoff National Championship.
Published