Oregon Ducks Football Opponent Ratings in EA Sports College Football 25
The long wait is over for EA Sports College Football 25! Oregon Ducks fans can now take over their beloved football program, but what do their opponents look like in 2024?
Oregon hosts Maryland on Nov. 9.
The top Terrapin is Ruben Hyppolite II, an 86 overall middle linebacker in EA Sports College Football 25. Hyppolite was third-team All-Big Ten last season and is preseason All-Big Ten from multiple outlets for this upcoming fall.
Maryland went 8-5 in 2023.
