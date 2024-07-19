Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks Football Opponent Ratings in EA Sports College Football 25

The long wait is over for EA Sports College Football 25! Oregon Ducks fans can now take over their beloved football program, but what do their opponents look like in 2024?

Oregon Ducks Football helmets and ratings in EA Sports College Football 25.
Oregon Ducks Football helmets and ratings in EA Sports College Football 25.
Oregon at Oregon State "Play Now" screen from EA Sports College Football.
Oregon at Oregon State "Play Now" screen from EA Sports College Football. / EA Sports

Oregon heads to Oregon State on Sept. 14.

The top Beaver is left guard Joshua Gray, an 89 overall player in EA Sports College Football 25. Gray was second team All-Pac-12 as a redshirt junior.

Oregon State went 8-5 in 2023, including a 31-7 loss to Oregon in Eugene.

Oregon State roster screen in EA Sports College Football 25.
Oregon State roster screen in EA Sports College Football 25.
