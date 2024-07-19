Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks Football Opponent Ratings in EA Sports College Football 25

The long wait is over for EA Sports College Football 25! Oregon Ducks fans can now take over their beloved football program, but what do their opponents look like in 2024?

Kaleb Henry

Oregon Ducks Football helmets and ratings in EA Sports College Football 25.
Oregon Ducks Football helmets and ratings in EA Sports College Football 25. / EA Sports
In this story:
Prev
5 of 13
Next
Oregon at UCLA "Play Now" screen from EA Sports College Football.
Oregon at UCLA "Play Now" screen from EA Sports College Football. / EA Sports

Oregon is at UCLA on Sept. 28.

The top Bruin is J.Michael Sturdivant, an 88 overall wide receiver in EA Sports College Football 25. Sturdivant started 10 of 13 games last season for the Bruins. He has caught a pass in 25 consecutive games, going back to his final 12 games at Cal.

UCLA went 8-5 in 2023.

UCLA roster screen in EA Sports College Football 25.
UCLA roster screen in EA Sports College Football 25. / EA Sports
Published
Kaleb Henry

KALEB HENRY

Home/Football