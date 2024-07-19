Oregon Ducks Football Opponent Ratings in EA Sports College Football 25
The long wait is over for EA Sports College Football 25! Oregon Ducks fans can now take over their beloved football program, but what do their opponents look like in 2024?
Oregon hosts Ohio State on Oct. 12.
Quinshon Judkins, a 95 overall running back in EA Sports College Football 25, leads the Buckeyes. Judkins spent the past two seasons at Ole Miss, earning first team All-SEC selections both years as well as being named SEC Freshman of the Year (coaches) and National Freshman of the Year (CBS).
Ohio State went 11-2 in 2023.
